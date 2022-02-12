U.S. evacuates Ukraine embassy ahead of Biden-Putin call

The U.S. is evacuating most embassy staff from Ukraine's capital city of Kyiv as top U.S. officials publicly warn a Russian invasion could be imminent.

Between the lines: President Biden and Russian President Putin are planning to speak by phone on Saturday, AP reports. Putin is also scheduled to speak with French President Emmanuel Macron, who visited Russia earlier this week.

The big picture: Russia has amassed roughly 100,000 troops near Ukraine's borders.

“We’re in the window when a Russian invasion can start at any time if President Putin so decides,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken told reporters on Saturday, The New York Times reports.

The Times notes: "The United States has picked up intelligence that Russia is discussing next Wednesday as the target date for the start of military action, officials said, acknowledging the possibility that mentioning a particular date could be part of a Russian disinformation effort."

The other side: Russia has said it is not planning on an attack, AP notes.

“The hysteria of the White House is more indicative than ever,” said Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova. “The Anglo-Saxons need a war. At any cost. Provocations, misinformation and threats are a favorite method of solving their own problems.”

