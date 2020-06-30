Ratcliffe: Russia bounty intel claim still being investigated

Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe issued a statement Monday night after leading Republicans and Democrats demanded answers following reports that intel alleged Russian operatives placed bounties on U.S. troops, calling the leaking of sensitive information a "crime."

What they're saying: Ratcliffe said, "We are still investigating the alleged interference referenced in media reporting and we will brief the President and Congressional leaders at the appropriate time. ... Unfortunately, the unauthorized disclosures now jeopardize our ability to find out the full story with respect to these allegations."

CIA Director Gina Haspel said in a separate statement on Monday evening, "When developing intelligence assessments, initial tactical reports often require additional collection and validation. In general, preliminary Force Protection Information is shared throughout the national security community — and with U.S. allies — as part of our ongoing efforts to ensure the safety of coalition forces overseas.

"Leaks compromise and disrupt the critical interagency work to collect assess, and ascribe culpability."

Of note: President Trump said on Sunday night that officials didn't brief him on the allegations because "they did not find this info credible."

Editor's note: This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.