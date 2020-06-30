Updated 52 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Ratcliffe: Russia bounty intel claim still being investigated

Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe during his May nomination hearing on Capitol Hill. Photo: Andrew Harnik-Pool/Getty Images

Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe issued a statement Monday night after leading Republicans and Democrats demanded answers following reports that intel alleged Russian operatives placed bounties on U.S. troops, calling the leaking of sensitive information a "crime."

What they're saying: Ratcliffe said, "We are still investigating the alleged interference referenced in media reporting and we will brief the President and Congressional leaders at the appropriate time. ... Unfortunately, the unauthorized disclosures now jeopardize our ability to find out the full story with respect to these allegations."

  • CIA Director Gina Haspel said in a separate statement on Monday evening, "When developing intelligence assessments, initial tactical reports often require additional collection and validation. In general, preliminary Force Protection Information is shared throughout the national security community — and with U.S. allies — as part of our ongoing efforts to ensure the safety of coalition forces overseas.
  • "Leaks compromise and disrupt the critical interagency work to collect assess, and ascribe culpability."

Of note: President Trump said on Sunday night that officials didn't brief him on the allegations because "they did not find this info credible."

Jacob Knutson
13 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Pelosi requests House briefing on reports of Russian bounties on U.S. troops

Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi asked top intelligence leaders on Monday to brief House members on reports that Russia secretly offered bounties to Taliban-linked militants for killing U.S. troops in Afghanistan.

The state of play: While President Trump has denied being briefed on the alleged intelligence, press reports indicate that he was aware of it earlier this year and that the National Security Council discussed the issue at an interagency meeting in late March.

Ursula Perano
5 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Schiff: "Unfathomable" Trump would invite Putin to G7 if he knew of Russian bounties

House Intelligence Chair Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) said on CNN Monday that it would be "unfathomable" if President Trump knew about intelligence that Russian operatives allegedly paid Taliban-linked militants to kill U.S. troops and still invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to rejoin the G7 summit in September.

Why it matters: Schiff is one of several bipartisan members of Congress who have urged the Trump administration to provide answers in the wake of bombshell media reports about the alleged Russian bounties. He told CNN that he and several other House Democrats will be briefed on the intelligence on Tuesday morning.

Rebecca Falconer
14 mins ago - World

China passes sweeping Hong Kong national security law

Pro-democracy activists leave tributes on the first anniversary of a man who fell to his death after hanging a protest banner against the now-withdrawn extradition bill on the scaffolding outside a shopping mall, in Hong Kong on June 15. Photo: Anthony Wallace/AFP via Getty Images

Chinese lawmakers passed a sweeping national security law that gives it more powers over Hong Kong, per the New York Times.

What they're saying: Secretary of State Mike Pompeo tweeted Monday night, "The Chinese Communist Party's threats to restrict visas for U.S. citizens is the latest example of Beijing’s refusal to accept responsibility for breaking its commitment to the people of Hong Kong. We will not be deterred from taking action to respond."

