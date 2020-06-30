1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

"It's not a hoax": Dem Sen. Chris Murphy claims to have seen Russian bounty intel

Murphy. Photo: Toni L. Sandys-Pool/Getty Images

Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) tweeted Monday night that he reviewed intel alleging Russian operatives placed bounties on U.S. troops, telling President Trump "it's not a hoax" and that "if [he] continue[s] ignoring the facts, more soldiers and marines are going to die."

Why it matters: House Democrats are set to review the intelligence Tuesday morning, and will specifically be looking into Trump's comments that he was never briefed on the bounties. Trump said Sunday night he was not briefed because officials did not find intelligence on the matter to be credible.

  • House Intelligence chair Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) told CNN Monday night that it would not be "sufficient" for officials to have denied the president a briefing on the bounties just because it was inconclusive.
  • Schiff has called on the administration to provide a full House briefing on the matters and signaled that congressional hearings are likely.

What they're saying: White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany has denied that Trump or Vice President Mike Pence were briefed, as first reported by the New York Times.

  • McEnancy said on Monday that there is "no consensus within the intelligence community on these allegations." She would not say if information on the bounties was included in the President's Daily Brief.

Ursula Perano
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Schiff: "Unfathomable" Trump would invite Putin to G7 if he knew of Russian bounties

House Intelligence Chair Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) said on CNN Monday that it would be "unfathomable" if President Trump knew about intelligence that Russian operatives allegedly paid Taliban-linked militants to kill U.S. troops and still invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to rejoin the G7 summit in September.

Why it matters: Schiff is one of several bipartisan members of Congress who have urged the Trump administration to provide answers in the wake of bombshell media reports about the alleged Russian bounties. He told CNN that he and several other House Democrats will be briefed on the intelligence on Tuesday morning.

Jacob Knutson
Jun 28, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Top Republican demands answers from White House over reports of Russian bounties

Liz Cheney. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) tweeted on Sunday morning that the Trump administration must provide answers about media reports that U.S. intelligence found that a Russian military spy unit secretly offered bounties to Taliban-linked militants for killing U.S. troops in Afghanistan.

Why it matters: Cheney, the chair of the House Republican Conference, is the highest-ranking GOP figure in Congress to question the White House on the explosive reports of Russian bounties, which — if true — would mark a major escalation in U.S.-Russian relations.

Fadel Allassan
6 hours ago - Politics & Policy

GOP senator demands accountability over reports of Russian bounties on U.S. troops

Sen. Todd Young. Photo: Samuel Corum/Getty Images

Sen. Todd Young (R-Ind.) sent a letter to President Trump on Monday calling for Senate hearings over media reports that U.S. intelligence assessed that a Russian spy unit offered bounties to Taliban-linked militants for killing U.S. troops in Afghanistan.

Why it matters: The letter, from a Republican Trump ally on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, is a sign that the Senate could break partisan lines to scrutinize whether the president knew about the intelligence — and if so, why he did not act on it.

