Top Republican demands answers from White House over reports of Russian bounties

Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) tweeted on Sunday morning that the Trump administration must provide answers about media reports of U.S. intelligence that a Russian military spy unit secretly offered bounties to Taliban-linked militants for killing U.S. troops in Afghanistan.

Why it matters: Cheney, the chair of the House Republican Conference, is the highest-ranking GOP figure in Congress to question the White House on the explosive reports of Russian bounties, which — if true — would mark a major escalation in U.S.-Russian relations.

What they're saying: "If reporting about Russian bounties on US forces is true, the White House must explain: 1. Why weren’t the president or vice president briefed? Was the info in the PDB? 2. Who did know and when? 3. What has been done in response to protect our forces & hold Putin accountable?" Cheney tweeted.

The big picture: Trump claimed Sunday that neither he, Vice President Mike Pence nor chief of staff Mark Meadows were briefed on the alleged Russian bounties, though he incorrectly characterized the reports as "so-called attacks on our troops in Afghanistan by Russians."

  • The New York Times reported Friday that Trump was briefed on the finding in late March. The report was later confirmed by the Washington Post, Wall Street Journal and CNN.
  • The Times reported that despite knowing about the bounties, Trump floated expanding the upcoming G7 summit meeting in Washington, D.C., in September to include Russia, which was disinvited from the annual meeting after it annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014.

Dave Lawler
The global coronavirus crisis is getting worse

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Chart: Naema Ahmed/Axios

We’ve hit one grim global coronavirus milestone — 10 million confirmed cases worldwide as of Sunday morning — and are closing in on another: 500,000 deaths.

Why it matters: The world may now be past peak lockdown — with economies reopening from Spain to South Africa — but it has not seen the worst of the virus. More than one in five cases recorded during the entirety of the pandemic came in the last two weeks alone.

Jacob Knutson
Trump denies report he was briefed on alleged Russian bounties on U.S. troops

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

President Trump tweeted Sunday that neither he, Vice President Mike Pence nor chief of staff Mark Meadows were briefed on alleged intelligence that a Russian military spy unit secretly offered bounties to Taliban-linked militants for killing U.S. troops in Afghanistan.

Why it matters: Kremlin involvement with the Taliban that resulted in the death of American troops would mark a massive escalation in the U.S.-Russian relationship. Trump has already faced intense criticism over reports that he knew about the intelligence and took no action.

Axios
Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 7 a.m. ET: 10,004,643 — Total deaths: 499,296 — Total recoveries — 5,068,900Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 7 a.m. ET: 2,510,323 — Total deaths: 125,539 — Total recoveries: 679,308 — Total tested: 30,401,644Map.
  3. Congress: Lawmakers replace handshakes and baby-kissing with virtual campaigns — Pandemic rewires the future of Congress.
  4. Public health: Florida, Arizona, Arizona, Georgia, South Carolina and Nevada set new daily coronavirus recordsCoronavirus shrinks planned family sizesWhy contact tracing is failing.
  5. States: Pence campaign trips to Arizona and Florida delayedTexas Gov. Abbott regrets opening bars after seeing the "aftermath" of a coronavirus surge.
  6. Education: A blueprint for managing colleges.
