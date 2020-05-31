President Trump told reporters on Saturday evening he would postpone the G7 summit to September and expand the meeting to more nations that are not members of the Group of 7.

Details: Trump said he would invite Russia, South Korea, Australia and India to the summit, according to a pool report. "I don’t feel that as a G7 it properly represents what’s going on in the world. It’s a very outdated group of countries," he said.

Pentagon spokesperson Alyssa Farah said the move would bring together traditional U.S. allies to discuss how to deal with the future of China, per the pool report.

The big picture: German Chancellor Angela Merkel announced earlier she didn't intend to attend in-person G7 summit in Washington, D.C., because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Editor's note: This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.