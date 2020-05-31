52 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trump to invite Russia and other non-member G7 countries to summit

President Trump at Cape Canaveral, Florida, on Saturday. Photo: Saul Martinez/Getty Images

President Trump told reporters on Saturday evening he would postpone the G7 summit to September and expand the meeting to more nations that are not members of the Group of 7.

Details: Trump said he would invite Russia, South Korea, Australia and India to the summit, according to a pool report. "I don’t feel that as a G7 it properly represents what’s going on in the world. It’s a very outdated group of countries," he said.

  • Pentagon spokesperson Alyssa Farah said the move would bring together traditional U.S. allies to discuss how to deal with the future of China, per the pool report.

The big picture: German Chancellor Angela Merkel announced earlier she didn't intend to attend in-person G7 summit in Washington, D.C., because of the coronavirus pandemic.

3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Merkel declines invitation to G7 summit in the U.S., citing coronavirus

German Chancellor Angela Merkel briefs the media in Berlin on May 27. Photo: Markus Schreiber/pool/AFP via Getty Images

German Chancellor Angela Merkel does not plan to accept President Trump's invitation to attend an in-person G7 summit in Washington, D.C. at the end of June, the New York Times reports.

Why it matters: Deborah Birx, the lead White House coronavirus task force coordinator, told reporters last week that D.C., Maryland and Virginia have the highest percentage of coronavirus cases in the U.S.

46 mins ago - Politics & Policy

U.S. cities crackdown on protests against police brutality

Photo: Megan Jelinger/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Major U.S. cities have implemented curfews and called on National Guard to mobilize as thousands of protesters gather across the nation to continue protesting the death of George Floyd.

The state of play: Hundreds have already been arrested as tensions continue to rise between protesters and local governments. Protesters are setting police cars on fire as freeways remain blocked and windows are shattered, per the Washington Post. Law enforcement officials are using tear gas and rubber bullets to try to disperse crowds and send protesters home.

Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

George Floyd protests: What you need to know

Thousands of protesters march in Denver, Colorado, on May 30. Photo: Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)

Curfews are being imposed in Portland, Oregon, and Cincinnati, while the governors of Georgia, Kentucky, Ohio and Texas activated the National Guard following unrest in the states, per AP.

The big picture: Floyd's fatal run-in with police is the latest reminder of the disparities between black and white communities in the U.S. and comes as African Americans grapple with higher death rates from the coronavirus and higher unemployment from trying to stem its spread.

