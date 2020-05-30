Merkel declines invitation to G7 summit in the U.S., citing coronavirus
German Chancellor Angela Merkel briefs the media in Berlin on May 27. Photo: Markus Schreiber/pool/AFP via Getty Images
German Chancellor Angela Merkel does not plan to accept President Trump's invitation to attend an in-person G7 summit in Washington, D.C. at the end of June, the New York Times reports.
Why it matters: Deborah Birx, the lead White House coronavirus task force coordinator, told reporters last week that D.C., Maryland and Virginia have the highest percentage of coronavirus cases in the U.S.
- Trump said last week that he was "considering" holding the summit at Camp David — located in Maryland — and inviting world leaders to attend in-person.
What they're saying: “The chancellor thanks President Trump for his invitation to the G-7 summit in Washington at the end of June,” a spokesperson for the chancellor told the Times. “As of today, considering the overall pandemic situation, she cannot agree to her personal participation, a trip to Washington.”
