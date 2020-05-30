2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Merkel declines invitation to G7 summit in the U.S., citing coronavirus

German Chancellor Angela Merkel briefs the media in Berlin on May 27. Photo: Markus Schreiber/pool/AFP via Getty Images

German Chancellor Angela Merkel does not plan to accept President Trump's invitation to attend an in-person G7 summit in Washington, D.C. at the end of June, the New York Times reports.

Why it matters: Deborah Birx, the lead White House coronavirus task force coordinator, told reporters last week that D.C., Maryland and Virginia have the highest percentage of coronavirus cases in the U.S.

  • Trump said last week that he was "considering" holding the summit at Camp David — located in Maryland — and inviting world leaders to attend in-person.

What they're saying: “The chancellor thanks President Trump for his invitation to the G-7 summit in Washington at the end of June,” a spokesperson for the chancellor told the Times. “As of today, considering the overall pandemic situation, she cannot agree to her personal participation, a trip to Washington.”

Go deeper: Coronavirus is greatest challenge since World War II, Merkel warns

Go deeper

Orion Rummler
8 hours ago - Health

Cuomo: New York City to reopen June 8

Gov. Andrew Cuomo holds a coronavirus briefing on May 30. Photo: New York state official website

New York City will reopen on June 8, Gov. Andrew Cuomo told reporters on Saturday.

Why it matters: The city was the original epicenter of the novel coronavirus in the U.S. and has reported the most infections and deaths in the country, per Johns Hopkins data.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Health

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

India extended its nationwide lockdown — one of the longest-running in the world — on Saturday, as deaths and infections rise, per Johns Hopkins. The country also moved to allow restaurants, hotels and churches outside of hotspots to begin reopening.

By the numbers: Nearly 6 million people have tested positive for COVID-19 worldwide and over 2.5 million have recovered from the virus. Over 367,000 people have died globally. The U.S. has reported the most cases in the world with over 1.7 million.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Orion Rummler
Updated 3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

In photos: Protesters clash with police nationwide over George Floyd

Police officers grapple with protesters in Atlanta. Photo: Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images

Police used tear gas, rubber bullets and pepper spray as the protests sparked by the killing of George Floyd spread nationwide on Friday evening and continued into Saturday.

The big picture: Police responded over the weekend in force, in cities ranging from Salt Lake City to Atlanta to Des Moines, Houston to Detroit, Milwaukee to Washington, D.C., Denver and Louisville. Large crowds gathered in Minneapolis on Saturday for the fourth day in a row.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow