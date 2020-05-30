Merkel declines invitation to G7 summit in the U.S., citing coronavirus

German Chancellor Angela Merkel does not plan to accept President Trump's invitation to attend an in-person G7 summit in Washington, D.C. at the end of June, the New York Times reports.

Why it matters: Deborah Birx, the lead White House coronavirus task force coordinator, told reporters last week that D.C., Maryland and Virginia have the highest percentage of coronavirus cases in the U.S.

Trump said last week that he was "considering" holding the summit at Camp David — located in Maryland — and inviting world leaders to attend in-person.

What they're saying: “The chancellor thanks President Trump for his invitation to the G-7 summit in Washington at the end of June,” a spokesperson for the chancellor told the Times. “As of today, considering the overall pandemic situation, she cannot agree to her personal participation, a trip to Washington.”

