28 mins ago - World

Coronavirus is greatest challenge since World War II, Merkel warns

Dave Lawler

Angela Merkel prepares to address the nation. Photo: Steffen Kugler/Bundesregierung via Getty Images

In a national address with no precedent in her 14 years as chancellor, Angela Merkel said Germany now faces the gravest challenge since World War II.

What she’s saying: “Take it seriously. Since German unification, no, since the Second World War, there has been no challenge to our nation that has demanded such a degree of common and united action," Merkel said, per DW.

  • Not one for dramatic statements, Merkel’s elevated warnings come with French President Emmanuel Macron declaring his country now “at war,” and U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson noting that the societal changes underway are unprecedented in peacetime.
  • Merkel had never before made a televised address to the nation beyond her annual New Years' address, per Reuters.

Driving the news: Cases of coronavirus jumped 9% in Germany on Wednesday alone, to 12,000. The country has experienced relatively few deaths, with 28 to date.

  • German health officials warned Wednesday that as many as 10 million people could be infected in the next two to three months if social contact is not significantly reduced.
  • Merkel herself warned last week that up to 70% of Germany’s population — some 60 million people — could eventually be infected.
  • "It's down to each and every one of us. We are not doomed to helplessly watch the spread of the virus. We have a means to fight it: we must practice social distancing out of consideration for one another,” she said in Wednesday’s speech.

What to watch: Germany’s policy response is ramping up, though it is not yet as sweeping as in Italy or France, where people have been ordered to leave their homes only when absolutely necessary. Germany has closed its borders and put travel restrictions on its citizens.

Go deeper: U.K. hedges its massive coronavirus gamble

Go deeper

Dave Lawler

U.S.-German ties look rosy from America, broken from Germany

Americans tend to think the U.S. relationship with Germany is going just fine. Germans do not, according to a Pew survey.

Go deeperArrowMar 10, 2020 - World
Ursula Perano

Thousands gather in Germany to mourn 9 killed in racist shooting

Protesters in Hanau, Germany, march with banners and flags of the Syrian region Rojava. Photo: Michael Debets/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images

Approximately 10,000 people marched in the town of Hanau, Germany, Sunday to mourn the deaths of nine victims who were killed by an anti-immigrant gunman last Wednesday, AP reports.

Catch up quick: The attacker killed the nine people — five of which were reportedly Turkish citizens — in Hanau, a suburb of Frankfurt, before turning the gun on his mother and himself. He left behind racist videos and texts in which he called for genocide and claimed that he'd been surveilled since birth.

Go deeperArrowFeb 23, 2020 - World
Ursula Perano

Slow progress for female world leaders

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

While the U.S. has yet to break the presidential glass ceiling, 57 countries worldwide have been led by women since 1960.

The big picture: That year, former Sri Lankan prime minister Sirimavo Bandaranaike became the modern world's first female head of state. Finland and New Zealand have led the way in electing women since, with three women leaders each.

Go deeperArrowMar 10, 2020 - Politics & Policy