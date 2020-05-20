Trump says he's "considering" holding G7 summit in-person at Camp David this summer

President Trump tweeted Wednesday that he is "considering" ultimately holding the G7 summit in-person at Camp David this summer after it was moved to a virtual setting in March amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Why it matters: A White House official told Axios then that the virtual move would allow more "resources to be devoted to the urgent needs of each country" because "each nation was preparing to spend large amounts of money and devoted dozens of staff" to the summit.

The G7 consists of leaders from the U.S., France, Germany, Canada, Japan, Italy and the U.K.

The U.S. has the most coronavirus cases of any country in the world at over 1.5 million, while the U.K. ranks #4 with more than 250,000, according to Johns Hopkins data. Italy, France and Germany all rank in the top 10 and have more than 175,000 cases.

It's not immediately clear whether any G7 officials would agree to attend in person.

What Trump's saying: "Now that our Country is 'Transitioning back to Greatness,' I am considering rescheduling the G-7, on the same or similar date, in Washington, D.C., at the legendary Camp David. The other members are also beginning their COMEBACK. It would be a great sign to all - normalization!" he tweeted.