White House cancels in-person G7 summit at Camp David due to coronavirus

Ursula PeranoAlayna Treene

President Trump. Photo: David Speier/NurPhoto via Getty Images

President Trump has canceled the in-person G7 summit scheduled for June at Camp David due to the coronavirus pandemic, opting instead to host a video-teleconference, according to the White House.

Why it matters: G7 meetings — which consist of leaders from the United States, France, Germany, Canada, Japan, Italy and the United Kingdom — tackle pressing global issues. The cancellation of the summit suggests the White House believes the current crisis will extend in some form into the summer.

  • G7 leaders spoke about the outbreak via video conference on Monday, believed by the White House to be the first time the group has convened in that medium.
  • "Each nation was preparing to spend large amounts of money and devoted dozens of staff to prepare for and travel to the G7," a White House official told Axios. "The decision to hold the June meeting by video-teleconference will allow these resources to be devote to the urgent needs of each country.

The summit was previously slated to take place at the Trump National Doral resort in Miami, but that decision was reversed following allegations that the president was using his office to enrich himself.

Jonathan Swan

Pence tells White House staff to avoid physical contact

Mike Pence. Photo: Win McNamee / Getty Images

Vice President Mike Pence sent White House staff an email Saturday afternoon recommending "social distancing" and to "avoid physical contact" to keep themselves and their colleagues safe from the novel coronavirus.

Why it matters: This is the first staff-wide email Pence has sent across the complex during his time as vice president — and is the latest sign the White House is shifting its posture against the pandemic.

Axios

Trump announces proposals to boost economy in response to coronavirus

Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump said at a press conference Monday that he will be meeting with Senate Republican leaders tomorrow to discuss proposals for a "very substantial" payroll tax cut and relief for hourly workers in order to stem economic damage from the coronavirus outbreak.

The big picture: Spiraling concerns over the global impacts of the coronavirus have sent the stock market into free fall, with some investors increasingly worried that a recession is inevitable. Stocks closed 7% down on Monday amid coronavirus fears and tanking oil prices, capping the most dramatic day since the depths of the financial crisis.

Rashaan Ayesh

It's been a year since the last daily White House press briefing

Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The last daily White House press briefing was held one year ago — on March 11, 2019, when Sarah Huckabee Sanders was still President Trump's press secretary.

Why it matters: It's a significant milestone that is emblematic of the erosion of traditional norms regarding interactions between the White House and the press corps under the Trump administration.

