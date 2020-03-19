White House cancels in-person G7 summit at Camp David due to coronavirus

President Trump has canceled the in-person G7 summit scheduled for June at Camp David due to the coronavirus pandemic, opting instead to host a video-teleconference, according to the White House.

Why it matters: G7 meetings — which consist of leaders from the United States, France, Germany, Canada, Japan, Italy and the United Kingdom — tackle pressing global issues. The cancellation of the summit suggests the White House believes the current crisis will extend in some form into the summer.

G7 leaders spoke about the outbreak via video conference on Monday, believed by the White House to be the first time the group has convened in that medium.

"Each nation was preparing to spend large amounts of money and devoted dozens of staff to prepare for and travel to the G7," a White House official told Axios. "The decision to hold the June meeting by video-teleconference will allow these resources to be devote to the urgent needs of each country.

The summit was previously slated to take place at the Trump National Doral resort in Miami, but that decision was reversed following allegations that the president was using his office to enrich himself.