President Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani told ABC News Tuesday that he will not comply with a subpoena from the House committees investigating Ukraine.

Context: The subpoena asked for documents related to allegations that Giuliani and members of the Trump administration, including the president himself, led a campaign to pressure the Ukrainian government to investigate Joe Biden. Giuliani told ABC that "if they enforce [the subpoena], then we will see what happens," and that he is no longer retaining the services of an attorney who he hired at the beginning of this month.