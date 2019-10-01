Rudy Giuliani confirmed on Tuesday that he has lawyered up, hiring attorney Jon Sale to represent him in House Democrats' impeachment inquiry into alleged efforts by him and President Trump to pressure the government of Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden.

The big picture: Sale is a former Watergate assistant special prosecutor and one of Giuliani's former law school classmates, per the New York Times' Maggie Haberman. Giuliani has been subpoenaed by the House Intelligence Committee to produce documents by Oct. 15. He has not yet stated whether he will cooperate. He said on Sunday that he would comply if Trump asked him to, but attacked Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff as unqualified because he has "prejudged the case."