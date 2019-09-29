President Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani said on ABC's “This Week” on Sunday that he will cooperate with the House Intelligence Committee in its impeachment investigation of Trump and Ukraine if the president tells him to, but called Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) an "illegitimate chairman."

Why it matters: The committee is quickly moving ahead with its investigation into allegations that Trump pressured Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden, issuing a subpoena for Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday and scheduling a series of hearings and depositions for this week. Schiff later said on ABC that the committee will "make that decision down the road" on whether it would be "productive" to bring in Giuliani, a Trump loyalist who is notoriously combative in cable news interviews.