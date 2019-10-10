Foreign-born Giuliani associates arrested on campaign finance charges

Two foreign-born Trump donors who helped connect Rudy Giuliani with Ukrainian officials as part of his efforts to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son were arrested on Wednesday night on campaign finance charges, the Wall Street Journal reports.
LEV PARNAS, IGOR FRUMAN, DAVID CORREIA, and ANDREY KUKUSHKIN, the defendants, conspired to circumvent the federal laws against foreign influence by engaging in a scheme to funnel foreign money to candidates for federal and State office so that the defendants could buy potential influence with candidates, campaigns, and the candidates' governments.— Southern District of New York prosecutors