Foreign-born Giuliani associates arrested on campaign finance charges

The backdrop: Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman introduced Giuliani to former Ukrainian prosecutors Viktor Shokin and Yuri Lutsenko, who promoted allegations that Biden forced Ukraine to fire Shokin in 2016 because Shokin was investigating a gas company that employed Biden's son, per the Washington Post. President Trump's and Giuliani's efforts to get Ukraine to investigate Biden for this alleged corruption are now at the center of an impeachment inquiry.

Earlier this week, Parnas and Fruman told the House committees investigating Trump and Ukraine that they will not comply with document or deposition requests.

Their attorney John Dowd, who represented Trump during the Mueller investigation, accused Democrats of attempting "to harass, intimidate and embarrass" his clients.

On Thursday, the House Oversight, Foreign Affairs and Intelligence Committees subpoenaed Parnas and Farnas to turn over key documents about Ukraine by Oct. 16.

Read the indictment: