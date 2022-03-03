RT America to cease production

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

RT America is ceasing production and laying off most of its staff, according to a memo from a production company behind the network, CNN reports.

Why it matters: Under pressure to respond to Russian state media's role in spreading disinformation about Russia's war with Ukraine, American TV distributors have begun to drop the network.

DirecTV said Monday it plans to drop RT America from its lineup in light of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Roku removed RT from its Roku Channel store globally shortly thereafter.

DirecTV rival Dish said in a statement earlier this week it's "closely monitoring the situation."

Details: “Unfortunately, we anticipate this layoff will be permanent, meaning that this will result in the permanent separation from employment of most T&R employees at all locations,” said Misha Solodovnikov, the general manager of the production company, T&R Productions, wrote in a note to employees, published on Twitter by the New York Times.

Flashback: On Wednesday, the International Emmy Academy booted Solodovnikov off its board of directors.

The big picture: Big Tech platforms began to crackdown on Russian state media companies, seriously limiting their power and reach.

Apple and Google both banned apps for RT and Sputnik News in their app stores. Microsoft, Twitter, Facebook and others have limited the distribution of Russian state media and their ability to sell ads.

