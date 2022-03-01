Sign up for our daily briefing

Walls closing in on Russia's propaganda machine

Sara Fischer

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Russia's brutal invasion of Ukraine has finally pushed Western institutions to crack down on Russian state-backed media outlets like RT, Sputnik and TASS, which have long served as a propaganda arm of the Kremlin.

Why it matters: Russia seeded the war through disinformation spread by its state-backed media channels. It still relies on those networks to spread disinformation beyond its borders and to sell the war as a success domestically.

Driving the news: The European Commission has said it will ban "the Kremlin's media machine" in the EU. RT, Sputnik and other outlets "will no longer be able to spread their lies to justify Putin’s war," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen tweeted.

  • Several companies, including Google, TikTok, Facebook and Microsoft, are already carrying out that ban and are restricting access to Russian state-owned media within the EU.
  • The U.K.'s media regulator, Ofcom, said Monday it's launching 15 investigations into RT, Russia's state-backed television channel.
  • A group of leading Ukrainian media groups wrote an open letter to global TV providers urging them to stop distributing Russian state networks.

What we're watching: Crackdowns from private companies, including Big Tech platforms, may prove even more potent, given how much Russian state media has relied on social networks to spread disinformation.

  • Microsoft's Start platform, which includes MSN.com, will not display any state-sponsored RT and Sputnik content, and it's removing the RT news apps from its Windows app store.
  • Twitter on Monday said it will start labeling all tweets that contain content from Russian state-affiliated media websites, and will reduce the visibility and amplification of any tweets that contain content from Russian state media.
  • Facebook's parent company, Meta, has restricted access to several accounts in Ukraine, including those belonging to some Russian state media, at the request of the Ukrainian government. Meta said it's also reviewing other government requests to restrict Russian state controlled media.
  • YouTube is “significantly limiting recommendations" to Russian state media channels, a spokesperson told Axios.
  • Netflix said it will defy a Russian law ordering it to add state propaganda channels to its service there.

Yes, and: Google, YouTube, Microsoft, Twitter and Facebook have all restricted or banned Russian state media organizations from selling ads.

What to watch: TV distributors in the U.S. are facing pressure to remove Russian state media from their platforms, though they largely haven't done so yet.

  • Roku is removing RT in Europe from the Roku Channel store.
  • Dish said in a statement "Our thoughts are with all the people of Ukraine, and particularly with our team members in the country. We are closely monitoring the situation."
  • DirecTV, which also carries the network, did not respond to request for comment.

Go deeper

Emily Peck, author of Markets
6 mins ago - Economy & Business

The West ramps up the pressure on Putin's inner circle

Photo illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios. Photos: Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg via Getty Images, Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images

As broad-based sanctions cripple the Russian economy, the West is also ratcheting up economic pressure targeted at the country's oligarchs — known for their splashy yachts, big-name investments and piles of dark money squirreled away around the globe.

Why it matters: Some of these wealthy Russians may have a measure of influence over Russian President Vladimir Putin. The U.S. and Europe are hoping that if they squeeze the oligarchs, the oligarchs may pressure Putin. In the longer term, going after hidden Russian wealth could curtail the power of Putin and his circle.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Sara Fischer, author of Media Trends
10 mins ago - Economy & Business

Scoop: Inside the Smiths' hunt for cash

Photo Illustration: Annelise Capossela. Photos: Aniruddha Chowdhury/Mint, Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Justin Smith, the former head of Bloomberg Media, and Ben Smith, the former New York Times media columnist, have approached some of the biggest names in media in an effort to raise $20-30 million to launch a news organization by fall of 2022, according to people they've pitched.

Why it matters: The Smiths, who tell investors they'll burn through $50 million in cash before breaking even, have approached Bob Iger, Michael Bloomberg and Laurene Powell Jobs' Emerson Collective, sources tell Axios.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Margaret Talev
37 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Axios-Ipsos poll: Biden gets little credit for COVID recovery

Expand chart
Data: Axios/Ipsos poll; Chart: Will Chase/Axios

Americans are abandoning COVID-19 fears and precautions, a sea change in the past few weeks as severe illnesses fell, states dropped mandates and the CDC relaxed guidelines, according to the latest installment of the Axios/Ipsos Coronavirus Index.

Why it matters: As President Biden gives his State of the Union address tonight, more people feel the worst is behind them — but they aren't giving him credit. That's a devastating miss for a leader who won election on his promises to move the nation beyond the pandemic.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow