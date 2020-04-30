46 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Roger Stone moves to appeal conviction and denial of new trial

Rashaan Ayesh

Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

Former Trump associate Roger Stone filed Thursday a notice of appeal for his conviction on charges of obstruction of justice, lying to Congress and witness tampering as well as the denial of his motion for a new trial.

Why it matters: Stone was the seventh person to be convicted in special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation of the 2016 election, and his case has been closely watched by President Trump, who tweeted earlier Thursday that Stone faced "hatred & bias."

The big picture: Stone was sentenced to 40 months in prison, though he has yet to serve any time behind bars.

  • He lied to Congress about his efforts to learn more about when WikiLeaks would publish damaging emails about Hillary Clinton in the lead-up to the 2016 presidential election.
  • He told "Axios on HBO" earlier this year that he was still proud of his efforts to elect Trump, but stopped short of sharing any regrets on the matter due to a court gag order in place at the time.

Axios

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 11 a.m. ET: 3,222,107 — Total deaths: 228,757 — Total recoveries — 992,592Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 11 a.m. ET: 1,042,874 — Total deaths: 61,005 — Total recoveries — 124,023 — Total tested: 6,026,170Map.
  3. 2020: Trump's coronavirus response sounds the alarm on his re-election hopes.
  4. Economy: Another 3.8 million Americans filed for unemployment last week, with the total topping 30 million.
  5. Public health: Why Gilead's drug isn't a silver bullet.
  6. Media: New York's AG is stepping into a fight over whether consumers should still pay live sports TV fees while the sports world remains shut down.
  7. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  8. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

Updated 5 mins ago - Politics & Policy
Dan Primack

Why venture capital can't bail out startups during the coronavirus crisis

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

As more and more venture capital-backed startups acknowledge having received Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans, many have wondered why their VCs didn't bail them out.

What's happening: It comes down to the deep pocket fallacy. Venture capital funds are not the same as the rich uncle. They have their own investors, or limited partners, to whom they owe a fiduciary duty.

Rashaan Ayesh

Global poll: Wide support for gender equality, except when jobs are scarce

Adapted from Pew Research Center; Chart: Axios Visuals

The vast majority of people across 34 countries surveyed by Pew Research Center say it's important for women to have the same rights as men — but majorities in many countries still believe men should take priority when jobs are scarce.

The big picture: Opinions vary widely across the countries as to whether men currently have better lives than women, with majorities in countries like France (70%), Sweden (62%) and the U.S. (57%) believing that is the case, but pluralities in Poland, Russia, Nigeria and India believing men and women have equally good lives.

