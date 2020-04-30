Roger Stone moves to appeal conviction and denial of new trial

Former Trump associate Roger Stone filed Thursday a notice of appeal for his conviction on charges of obstruction of justice, lying to Congress and witness tampering as well as the denial of his motion for a new trial.

Why it matters: Stone was the seventh person to be convicted in special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation of the 2016 election, and his case has been closely watched by President Trump, who tweeted earlier Thursday that Stone faced "hatred & bias."

The big picture: Stone was sentenced to 40 months in prison, though he has yet to serve any time behind bars.

He lied to Congress about his efforts to learn more about when WikiLeaks would publish damaging emails about Hillary Clinton in the lead-up to the 2016 presidential election.

He told "Axios on HBO" earlier this year that he was still proud of his efforts to elect Trump, but stopped short of sharing any regrets on the matter due to a court gag order in place at the time.

