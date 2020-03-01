2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Roger Stone says he's still proud of his efforts to elect Trump

Ursula Perano

Former Trump associate Roger Stone said in an interview with "Axios on HBO" that he is still proud of his efforts to elect President Trump, but stopped short of sharing any regrets on the matter due to a court gag order.

  • Stone, who wasn't on the Trump's campaign payroll, said in his first on-camera interview since his sentencing last month: "One does not have to be on a campaign staff ... given the modern miracle of social media and the ability to communicate."

The big picture: Stone was sentenced to 40 months in prison in February, after being found guilty of charges resulting from special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into the 2016 election.

  • Stone said repeatedly in the interview that Donald Trump is Donald Trump's best strategist.

Stone declined to comment on looming questions surrounding his efforts — including whether Trump will pardon him — due to a gag order preventing him from discussing the case.

  • "I'm not going to discuss anything that pertains to this case, [or] that could be inferred to pertain to the case," Stone said.

Stone is free during consideration of a motion he has filed for a new trial.



Orion Rummler

Roger Stone pushes for new trial, again

Stone and his wife exit the E. Barrett Prettyman U.S. Courthouse on Nov. 15, 2019. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

Longtime Trump ally Roger Stone, one of several associates close to President Trump to be indicted as a result of the Mueller investigation, filed a motion for a new trial on Friday, according to his case docket in D.C.'s federal district court.

Flashback: Stone's previous request for a new trial — based primarily on the court not striking a juror from the case — was denied by the court on Feb. 12.

Feb 15, 2020 - Politics & Policy
Jacob KnutsonShane Savitsky

Roger Stone sentenced to more than 3 years in prison

Roger Stone arriving for his sentencing hearing. Photo: Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Longtime Trump associate Roger Stone was sentenced Thursday to 4o months in prison for crimes that include obstruction of justice, lying to Congress and witness tampering.

Why it matters: Stone is the seventh person to be convicted and sentenced for crimes unearthed by former special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation. His case has been at the heart of ongoing tensions between President Trump and his Justice Department.

Feb 20, 2020 - Politics & Policy
Marisa Fernandez

Nearly half of Republicans support pardoning Roger Stone

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

45% of Republicans — a plurality — support President Trump pardoning Roger Stone, who was sentenced this week to 40 months in prison for crimes unearthed by the Mueller investigation, according to a YouGov poll.

Why it matters: While it's still not clear whether Trump will actually move to pardon Stone, the fact that he has a plurality of his party on board regarding the issue should only serve to enforce the president's growing sense of self-confidence following his impeachment acquittal.

Feb 21, 2020 - Politics & Policy