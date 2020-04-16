47 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Roger Stone denied new trial, paving the way for 3-year prison term

Ursula Perano

Roger Stone. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

President Trump's former associate and convicted felon Roger Stone was denied a new trial by Judge Amy Berman Jackson Thursday, and is expected to report to prison upon his probation officer's order within the next two weeks.

The big picture: Stone, 67, wanted a new trial based on his assertion that the jury forewoman lied on a questionnaire as the panel was selected, CNBC reports. He was sentenced to more than 3 years in prison for crimes that include obstruction of justice, lying to Congress and witness tampering.

  • Jackson also released Stone from an order not to discuss his case publicly.
  • Stone has 14 days to file an appeal against Berman's ruling.

Stone was the seventh person to be convicted and sentenced for crimes unearthed by former special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation.

What they're saying: “The defendant must surrender for service of his sentence at the institution designated by the Bureau of Prisons at such time as he is notified by the U.S. Probation or Pretrial Services Office, but no earlier than fourteen days after the date of this order,” Jackson wrote in Thursday's order.

Map: U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

22 million jobless claims have been filed over the past four weeks. More jobs have been lost in the last month than were gained since the Great Recession.

The big picture: The $349 billion cap for small business loans was reached Thursday, a sign that more cash will be needed to help struggling businesses.

Marisa Fernandez

Cuomo extends New York coronavirus shutdown to May 15

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Thursday that he's stretching the state's stay-at-home order for another two weeks until May 15.

The big picture: Some governors across the U.S. have already lengthened their stay-at-home mandates past the White House's May 1 goal of reopening the economy. Public health experts have warned that lifting social distancing restrictions after 30 days would lead to a spike in infections this summer.

Rebecca Falconer

WWE deemed an essential business in Florida

Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Orange County's mayor told a briefing Monday live televised wrestling matches at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando can go ahead because Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) deemed it an "essential business."

Why it matters: The WWE is one of the few entertainment and sporting enterprises still holding events during the COVID-19 pandemic. It plans to continue holding shows in closed sets despite an employee testing positive for COVID-19, starting with its "Raw" event on Monday night.

