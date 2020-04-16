Roger Stone denied new trial, paving the way for 3-year prison term

President Trump's former associate and convicted felon Roger Stone was denied a new trial by Judge Amy Berman Jackson Thursday, and is expected to report to prison upon his probation officer's order within the next two weeks.

The big picture: Stone, 67, wanted a new trial based on his assertion that the jury forewoman lied on a questionnaire as the panel was selected, CNBC reports. He was sentenced to more than 3 years in prison for crimes that include obstruction of justice, lying to Congress and witness tampering.

Jackson also released Stone from an order not to discuss his case publicly.

Stone has 14 days to file an appeal against Berman's ruling.

Stone was the seventh person to be convicted and sentenced for crimes unearthed by former special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation.

What they're saying: “The defendant must surrender for service of his sentence at the institution designated by the Bureau of Prisons at such time as he is notified by the U.S. Probation or Pretrial Services Office, but no earlier than fourteen days after the date of this order,” Jackson wrote in Thursday's order.

Read the decision.

