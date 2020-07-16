35 mins ago - Politics & Policy

RNC to restrict attendance at Florida convention amid coronavirus surge

The 2016 Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio. Photo: Samuel Corum/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

The Republican National Committee will move to significantly limit attendance at its nominating convention events in Jacksonville, Fla., next month, party chairwoman Ronna McDaniel wrote in a Thursday letter to members, Politico reports.

What's happening: Only delegates will be able to attend the convention on the first three nights. On the fourth night, when President Trump will give his acceptance speech — which may take place outdoors — delegates will be able to bring a guest, while alternate delegates will also be permitted to attend.

  • "Adjustments must be made to comply with state and local health guidelines," McDaniel wrote. "I want to make clear that we still intend to host a fantastic convention celebration in Jacksonville."
  • Florida's coronavirus outbreak has continued to worsen in recent weeks. The state reported 15,299 new coronavirus cases on Sunday — a single-day record for any state

The big picture: The convention was originally slated for Charlotte, N.C., but Republicans moved its main events to Jacksonville after North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper (D) said he would require the convention to be downsized.

The other side: Democrats will hold their convention virtually — for the most part. It'll feature up to 1,000 people in attendance in Milwaukee, Wis., with extensive use of videos and remotes.

Fadel Allassan
Jul 14, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Texas GOP moves its convention online

The Texas delegation at the 2016 RNC. Photo: Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

The Texas Republican Party voted Monday to hold its convention this week online, after the state Supreme Court tossed an attempt to overturn a city order that banned the gathering.

Why it matters: The move ends a conflict between the state party and the city of Houston. The Texas GOP had tried to continue with its in-person convention despite the state's surge in coronavirus cases.

Jacob Knutson
Updated Jul 14, 2020 - Politics & Policy

At least 7 Republican senators say they will not attend GOP convention

Sen. Lisa Murkowski in June. Photo: Kevin Dietsch-Pool/Getty Images

At least seven GOP senators have said they will not attend next month's Republican National Convention in Jacksonville, Fla., and more are rethinking their visits.

Why it matters: For some, like 86-year-old Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) and 80-year-old Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.), the decision not to attend underscores broader concerns about holding mass gatherings in the coronavirus era. For others, like Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah), the nominating convention for President Trump is politically unsavory.

Courtenay Brown
11 mins ago - Economy & Business

More than 32 million Americans are receiving unemployment benefits

Photo: Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

More than 32 million Americans are receiving some form of unemployment benefits, according to data released by the Labor Department on Thursday.

Why it matters: Tens of millions of jobless Americans will soon have a smaller cash cushion — as coronavirus cases surge and certain parts of the country re-enter pandemic lockdowns — barring an extension of the more generous unemployment benefits that are set to expire at the end of the month.

