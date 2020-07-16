RNC to restrict attendance at Florida convention amid coronavirus surge

The Republican National Committee will move to significantly limit attendance at its nominating convention events in Jacksonville, Fla., next month, party chairwoman Ronna McDaniel wrote in a Thursday letter to members, Politico reports.

What's happening: Only delegates will be able to attend the convention on the first three nights. On the fourth night, when President Trump will give his acceptance speech — which may take place outdoors — delegates will be able to bring a guest, while alternate delegates will also be permitted to attend.

"Adjustments must be made to comply with state and local health guidelines," McDaniel wrote. "I want to make clear that we still intend to host a fantastic convention celebration in Jacksonville."

Florida's coronavirus outbreak has continued to worsen in recent weeks. The state reported 15,299 new coronavirus cases on Sunday — a single-day record for any state

The big picture: The convention was originally slated for Charlotte, N.C., but Republicans moved its main events to Jacksonville after North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper (D) said he would require the convention to be downsized.

The other side: Democrats will hold their convention virtually — for the most part. It'll feature up to 1,000 people in attendance in Milwaukee, Wis., with extensive use of videos and remotes.