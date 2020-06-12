59 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trump to accept GOP nomination in Jacksonville

Trump at a Jacksonville rally in 2016. Photo: Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images

President Trump's acceptance speech as the 2020 Republican presidential nominee will be relocated from Charlotte, North Carolina to Jacksonville, Florida, RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel announced on Thursday.

Why it matters: President Trump and the RNC pulled the acceptance speech out of North Carolina after Gov. Roy Cooper (D) said he would require the convention to be downsized due to COVID-19. The event is expected to draw around 50,000 people.

  • Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) and Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry (R) have welcomed the crowds.
  • Curry tweeted earlier this month: "A $100 million local impact event would be important for our city as an event/convention destination. The City is ready for world class events & ready [to] show the world we are open for business"

Details: The convention will take place Aug. 24-27 as originally planned, News 4 Jax reports. The acceptance speech will now be held at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Area in Jacksonville.

Of note: RNC business will still take place in Charlotte.

Between the lines: Jacksonville offers unique political advantages for Trump.

  • Florida is a key target for Republicans in 2020, with the swing state holding 29 electoral college votes.
  • Trump is registered to vote in Florida and announced his re-election campaign in Orlando.
  • Jacksonville also shares a media market with southern Georgia. Democrats are hoping to flip the state blue in 2020 after gaining momentum in the 2018 midterms.

But Axios' Jonathan Swan notes that none of the electoral 2020 politics informed the location decision-making. Instead, the choice was solely about giving Trump the unrestrained crowd he wants, per officials with direct knowledge.

Yes, but: Florida has seen an increase in coronavirus cases in recent weeks as the state has begun to gradually reopen. Some residents fear a convention could kickstart a resurgence, the Florida Times-Union reports.

Updated 28 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 9 p.m. ET: 7,493,514 — Total deaths: 420,847 — Total recoveries — 3,530,633Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 9 p.m. ET: 2,022,021 — Total deaths: 113,783 — Total recoveries: 538,645 — Total tested: 21,888,068Map.
  3. Public health: Single cells could hide the answer to how to fight coronavirusRetracted coronavirus studies are threatening trust in scientific data.
  4. World: Why Vietnam may be the pandemic’s biggest success story.
  5. 2020 election: Jacksonville picked as RNC's new 2020 convention host after North Carolina falloutBiden releases plan for jump-starting the economy Trump to hold first campaign rally since pandemic began.
  6. Economy: The S&P 500 plunged 6%, the worst decline for the index since March.
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Louisville bans "no knock" warrants through "Breonna's Law"

Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images

Louisville, Kentucky's Metro Council unanimously voted on Thursday to ban "no-knock" search warrants in the city, the Courier-Journal reports.

Why it matters: That warrant allows law enforcement to enter homes without warning, and was reportedly obtained by the officers who shot Louisville resident Breonna Taylor in her home on March 13. Her death has been protested by Black Lives Matter demonstrators following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian
3 hours ago - World

Zoom confirms Beijing asked it to suspend activists over Tiananmen Square meetings

A man displays an image of the Tiananmen crackdown during a vigil remembrance in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong. Photo: Miguel Candela/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

U.S. video conferencing company Zoom issued a statement on Thursday acknowledging that the Chinese government requested that it suspend the accounts of several U.S.- and Hong Kong-based Chinese activists for holding events commemorating the anniversary of the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre.

The big picture: Zoom claims that it only took action because the Chinese government informed the company that "this activity is illegal in China" and that meeting metadata showed "a significant number of mainland China participants." Zoom said it does not have the ability to block participants from a certain country, and so it made the decision to end some of the meetings and suspend the host accounts.

