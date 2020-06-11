The Republican National Committee voted on Wednesday to reuse its 58-page 2016 platform instead of building a new platform for 2020, Politico's Alex Isenstadt first reported and Axios confirmed.

What's happening: The RNC will not have a platform committee and only around 336 delegates are scheduled to travel to Charlotte for the convention.

President Trump's acceptance speech as the Republican presidential nominee will take place elsewhere, Isenstadt reports.

Of note: A smaller, official portion of the convention had already been approved to take place in Charlotte.

Go deeper... Scoop: Inside the secret talks to overhaul the GOP platform