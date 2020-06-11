10 mins ago - Politics & Policy

RNC votes to keep 2016 platform for 2020

RNC chairwoman Ronna McDaniel at CPAC 2019. Photo: Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post via Getty Images

The Republican National Committee voted on Wednesday to reuse its 58-page 2016 platform instead of building a new platform for 2020, Politico's Alex Isenstadt first reported and Axios confirmed.

What's happening: The RNC will not have a platform committee and only around 336 delegates are scheduled to travel to Charlotte for the convention.

  • President Trump's acceptance speech as the Republican presidential nominee will take place elsewhere, Isenstadt reports.

Of note: A smaller, official portion of the convention had already been approved to take place in Charlotte.

Go deeper... Scoop: Inside the secret talks to overhaul the GOP platform

Go deeper

Ursula Perano
33 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Jon Ossoff wins Democratic primary in Georgia Senate race

Jon Ossoff. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Jon Ossoff won Georgia's Democratic Senate primary on Wednesday, overtaking opponents Teresa Tomlinson and Sarah Riggs Amico, per AP.

Why it matters: Ossoff drew national attention during a special election in 2017 when he nearly flipped a congressional seat against now Rep. Karen Handel. The historically expensive House race was one of the country's first indicators of how Democratic turnout would shift following President Trump's 2016 election.

  • Ossoff will face Sen. David Perdue (R) this November in what's bound to be a closely watched race.
  • Democrats are strongly targeting Georgia in 2020 following massive progressive turnout in the 2018 midterms.
Axios
Updated 44 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 8:30 p.m. ET: 7,350,698 — Total deaths: 415,277 — Total recoveries — 3,447,918Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 8:30 p.m. ET: 1,999,313 — Total deaths: 112,833 — Total recoveries: 533,504 — Total tested: 21,467,820Map.
  3. Public health: Scientists struggle to find a clear message on coronavirus and Black Lives Matter protests.
  4. 2020 election: Trump to hold first campaign rally since pandemic began.
  5. States: Iowa State Fair canceled for the first time since World War II Texas reports third consecutive day of record coronavirus hospitalizations.
  6. Economy: Fed expects the U.S. economy will shrink by 6.5% this year — Treasury Secretary Mnuchin says U.S. will "definitely" need more economic stimulus measures.
Other resources (<1 min. read)Arrow
Rebecca Falconer
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Breonna Taylor police report lists injuries as "none," as detective reassigned

A demonstrator holds a sign with the image of Breonna Taylor during a protest in Denver, Colorado on June 3. Photo: Jason Connolly/AFP via Getty Images

Louisville police released on Wednesday the incident report on Breonna Taylor, as the detective who applied for the no-knock search warrant that preceded her being fatally shot by police was placed on administrative leave, the Courier Journal first reported.

Details: It has taken almost three months for the Louisville Metro police to release the incident report, which contains scant information. It lists Taylor's injuries as "none," despite the 26-year-old African American emergency medical technician sustaining at least eight bullet wounds, per The Courier-Journal

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow