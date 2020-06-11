RNC votes to keep 2016 platform for 2020
RNC chairwoman Ronna McDaniel at CPAC 2019. Photo: Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post via Getty Images
The Republican National Committee voted on Wednesday to reuse its 58-page 2016 platform instead of building a new platform for 2020, Politico's Alex Isenstadt first reported and Axios confirmed.
What's happening: The RNC will not have a platform committee and only around 336 delegates are scheduled to travel to Charlotte for the convention.
- President Trump's acceptance speech as the Republican presidential nominee will take place elsewhere, Isenstadt reports.
Of note: A smaller, official portion of the convention had already been approved to take place in Charlotte.
Go deeper... Scoop: Inside the secret talks to overhaul the GOP platform