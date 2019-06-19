In photos: Trump launches his 2020 reelection campaign in Florida

President Trump officially launched his reelection campaign with a rally at the 20,000-person capacity Amway Center in Orlando, Florida on Tuesday evening.

Between the lines: Florida is a key 2020 battleground. Trump won by a narrow margin there in 2016 with 48.6% of the vote to his Democratic rival Hillary Clinton's 47.4%. The 2018 midterms showed narrow Republican wins for Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) and Sen. Rick Scott.