Scoop: Inside Democrats' (mostly) virtual convention

Mike Allen

Joe Biden speaks last week in Darby, Pa. Photo: Matt Slocum/AP

Democrats are trying to make a virtue of necessity by modernizing the rusty convention format for a mostly virtual gathering in Milwaukee in August, with up to 1,000 people in real life but extensive use of videos and remotes.

What's planned: The program will be shorter — 8 to 11 p.m. ET over four nights, instead of starting at the traditional 4 or 5 p.m. And there'll be fewer speeches, with a mix of live and taped segments from around the country.

  • The emphasis will be on storytelling — what President Trump has done vs. what America could be under Joe Biden.
  • It'll be billed as a convention for all Americans, with outreach to people who supported Bernie Sanders — and Trump 2016 voters who regret it.

The state of play: The Democratic National Convention Committee announced Wednesday that the "Convention Across America" will be "anchored in Milwaukee," moved from the arena where the Bucks play to a smaller convention center downtown.

  • "[S]tate delegations should not plan to travel to Milwaukee and should plan to conduct their official convention business remotely," the DNCC said.

Between the lines: Both parties are playing up the optical contrast between their conventions, with Trump trying to send a comeback message via a massive gathering (now in Jacksonville) with pre-pandemic exuberance.

  • So the conventions — held back-to-back in the third and fourth weeks of August, with Dems first — will be constraint vs. bravado, a proxy for Trump vs. Biden.

The bottom line ... Axios' Margaret Talev calls the Democrats' approach a "forced reset" — experiments the country has been living with for 3+ months:

  • Pare back to essentials.
  • See what can work virtually with technology.
  • Try innovations that'd be tough sells in "normal" times.

Ursula Perano
Politics & Policy

Biden to accept nomination at pared-down Milwaukee convention

Photo: Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

The Democratic National Committee announced on Wednesday that Milwaukee will anchor the main events for its August nominating convention, but that state delegations should plan on conducting business remotely in order to avoid "risking public health" through travel.

The big picture: Former Vice President Joe Biden is still set to accept the Democratic Party's nomination in Milwaukee this summer, but organizers are rebranding the event as a “Convention Across America” — with four nights of programming from Aug. 17-20 broadcast from various satellite cities and led by Emmy-award winning producer Ricky Kirshner.

Fadel Allassan
Politics & Policy

Most Jacksonville voters oppose moving Republican convention to city

The 2016 Republican National Convention in Cleveland. Photo: Samuel Corum/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

A majority of Jacksonville, Fla., voters do not support the GOP's move to hold the main portions of its national convention in their city this summer, per a University of North Florida poll released Wednesday.

By the numbers: 58% of voters oppose the move, while 42% support it. 71% of respondents expressed concerns about the event helping to spread coronavirus, while 61% indicated they worried the convention could bring "protests and social unrest."

Jacob Knutson
Politics & Policy

NYT polling shows Biden leading Trump in 6 key battleground states

Photo: Michael Brochstein/Echoes Wire/Barcroft Media via Getty Images

Joe Biden leads President Trump in six key battleground states, according to New York Times/Siena College polling released Thursday.

Why it matters: The states — Pennsylvania, Michigan, Florida, Arizona, Wisconsin and North Carolina — were all won by Trump in 2016 and were instrumental in his Electoral College victory.

