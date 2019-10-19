Rick Perry will not cooperate with impeachment inquiry "at this time"

The Department of Energy cited the same arguments as the Pentagon for why it is unable to cooperate "at this time" with House committees' subpoena for documents related to President Trump's efforts to push Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden.

The big picture: As Axios first reported, President Trump told House Republicans that he made his now infamous phone call to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky — described in the whistleblower report at the center of an ongoing impeachment inquiry — at the urging of Energy Secretary Rick Perry, who informed Trump that he is resigning on Thursday.