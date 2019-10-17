Energy Secretary Rick Perry offers Trump his resignation

Energy Secretary Rick Perry informed President Trump on Thursday that he is resigning, Bloomberg first reported and the New York Times confirmed. His departure date is unknown.

Why it matters: While Perry has largely avoided the kind of controversies that have plagued Trump Cabinet officials like Scott Pruitt and Ryan Zinke, he has recently found himself embroiled in the Ukraine scandal currently at the heart of the House's impeachment inquiry. Perry told the Wall Street Journal on Wednesday that he was directed by President Trump to seek out Rudy Giuliani to discuss the president's concerns about alleged Ukrainian corruption.