Pentagon will not cooperate with impeachment inquiry "at this time"

The Defense Department wrote on Tuesday that it is unable to cooperate "at this time" with House committees' subpoena for documents related to President Trump's efforts to push Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden, Politico's Jake Sherman reports.

The big picture: The department's refusal to hand over documents is based largely on the executive privilege argument invoked by the White House over the unredacted Mueller report and the controversial Census citizenship question. The DoD also argues that the House has not yet held a full, formal vote to authorize an impeachment inquiry against Trump.