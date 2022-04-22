Republicans hit Arizona Sen. Kelly on Spanish-language TV
The National Republican Senatorial Committee launched a 10-day ad buy against Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., on Spanish language television on Friday.
What's happening: The ad hits Kelly over inflation and border security.
- "Groceries skyrocketing and gas prices rising. Mark Kelly talks pretty when he’s in Arizona, but in Washington, he crumbles and votes the party line 97%," a voiceover states. "Kelly even votes with Biden on border issues, and now we are feeling the impact: more crime, schools crowded, less safety.”
The big picture: Republicans want to retake control of the Senate this year, and Kelly, who won a special election to serve out the final two years of John McCain’s term in 2020, is one of the GOP's top targets.
Details: NRSC is spending roughly $250,000 for 10 days' worth of ads on network and cable Spanish-language television in the Phoenix, Tucson and Yuma areas. It's part of a seven-figure ad buy targeting Kelly in both English and Spanish across the state during that period, spokesperson Katharine Cooksey told Axios.
- The English language ad doesn't mention inflation and focuses primarily on border security and illegal immigration, saying, "He voted for sanctuary cities, for benefits to illegals, and against a border wall. Kelly voted to allow restrictions to be lifted, which will cause a massive new border surge."
Between the lines: Latinos are traditionally a reliable voting bloc for Democrats, but recent polling shows that support may not be as solid as they hope.
- A Wall Street Journal poll in March showed a 9-point advantage for Republican congressional candidates over Democrats among Hispanic voters.
- An Axios-Ipsos poll last month found that Latinos listed inflation as their top concern, with 34% of respondents putting inflation first. Although that poll also found that Latinos still were nearly twice as inclined to say they'd vote for a Democrat (30%) over a Republican (17%) on a generic congressional ballot