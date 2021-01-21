Sign up for our daily briefing

Republicans pledge to set aside differences and work with Biden

President Biden speaks to Sen. Mitch McConnell after being sworn in at the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday. Photo: Erin Schaff-Pool/Getty Images

Several Republicans praised President Biden's calls for unity during his inaugural address on Wednesday and pledged to work together for the benefit of the American people.

Why it matters: The Democrats only have a slim majority in the Senate and Biden will likely need to work with the GOP to pass his legislative agenda.

What they're saying:

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), who attended Biden's swearing-in ceremony, tweeted his congratulations to the new president and Vice President Kamala Harris.

  • "I look forward to working together everywhere we can and differing respectfully when we must," he said.

Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) noted in a Twitter post that Biden had taken the oath of office "during a health crisis and significant political strife."

  • "I commend President Biden for his call for national unity, and his assurance to those who did not support him that he will nevertheless be president for all Americans, " Toomey said.
  • "I urge the president to follow through on this commitment by working with members of Congress from both sides of the aisle to pursue policies that will lead to peace and prosperity for all Americans."

Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) said in a statement: "Biden's message to the country was filled with hope for a more unified nation and a commitment to work for all Americans."

  • She added they must redouble efforts to work through differences and seek common ground "to put the divisiveness and turmoil of the last few months behind us, and move forward with respect, optimism, and hope."

Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) told reporters that Biden "struck the right themes by calling for unity, for reminding us that we're all Americans, that we can work together, and that if we do so, we can solve the problems facing our nation."

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) told reporters he thought Biden's speech was "very strong and very much needed."

  • "We as a nation come together if we are told the truth," he added. "And if we have leaders who stand for enduring American principles."

Of note: 17 freshmen House Republicans, some of whom rejected to the Electoral College certification of Biden's win, congratulated the president in a letter, pledging to work with him on policy.

For the record: Other Republicans expressed skepticism over Biden's executive actions, including former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, who said on ABC News: "The rhetoric was very forward looking ... but every executive action he took was about reversing what had happened before."

  • Sen. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.) told reporters it's "important to unite the country, " but he's concerned by "some of the executive orders that are coming, specifically in regard to the Keystone XL pipeline."

Hans NicholsFadel Allassan
Updated 10 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Inaugural address: Biden vows to be "a president for all Americans"

Moments after taking the oath of office, President Biden sought to soothe a nation riven by political divisions and a global pandemic, while warning that "we have far to go" to heal the country and defeat a "virus that silently stalks the the country."

Why it matters: From the same steps that a pro-Trump mob launched an assault on Congress two weeks earlier, the new president paid deference to the endurance of American political institutions.

Mike Allen, author of AM
16 hours ago - Politics & Policy

What to listen for in Biden's inaugural address

Vice President-elect Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, and President-elect Biden and Dr. Jill Biden arrive in Washington yesterday. Photo: Tom Brenner/Reuters

Reflecting both the man and the times, President Joseph Robinette Biden Jr.'s inaugural address needs as much reality as poetry.

What to watch ... The president-elect will do both, sources tell me: Biden’s biography equips him not just to deliver a great speech, but also to start putting the public sector back in good working order.

Margaret TalevMike Allen
7 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden embarks on a consequential presidency

Photo illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Donald Trump tried everything to delegitimize the rival who vanquished him. In reality, he's set Joe Biden on course to be a far more consequential U.S. president than he might otherwise have become.

The big picture: President Biden now confronts not just a pandemic, but massive political divisions and an assault on truth — and the aftermath of the assault on the Capitol two weeks ago that threatened democracy itself.

