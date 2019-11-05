A South Carolina aide for 2020 candidate Tom Steyer’s campaign allegedly stole "valuable volunteer data" from the campaign of his Democratic presidential rival Kamala Harris, the Charleston Post Courier reported Monday.
Details: Steyer’s campaign said its deputy S.C. state director Dwane Sims was placed on administrative leave over the weekend so it could investigate allegations that he stole the data of thousands of contacts "using an account from when he worked with the S.C. Democratic Party," the news outlet reports. The Democratic Party disabled his account, it said.
What's happening: Steyer campaign spokesman Alberto Lammers told the Post Courier the state and national party had "failed to limit access" to Sims after he departed his role as S.C. Democratic Party voter file manager, which gave him "access to the proprietary data each campaign collects by contacting voters and potential volunteers," the Post Courier reports. Per the Post Courier:
"The party sent a cease-and-desist letter and has since received certification from Sims that he destroyed the stolen data, S.C. Democratic Party chairman Trav [said]. The Steyer campaign said it does not have possession of the data."
What they're saying: Democratic National Committee spokeswoman Xochitl Hinojosa told the Post Courier it permanently banned him from the voter file "and all Democratic Party systems." S.C. Democratic Party chairman Trav Robertson said in a statement emailed to Axios:
"The South Carolina Democratic Party recently learned of a breach by an employee of the Steyer campaign, who obtained access to some of Senator Harris’ volunteer data in South Carolina. This was a former SCDP employee, who was off-boarded at the end of September, and as we learned on Friday, maintained a separate user account, which is in clear violation of the VoteBuilder protocol.
"We take this matter very seriously, and that is why we immediately worked with the DNC to disable this employee’s access to VoteBuilder. All data downloaded by this individual was destroyed and was not provided to any third parties. It is critical that the Steyer campaign take immediate action regarding their employee. This user account did not have access to data from any other presidential campaign."
- Axios has contacted the reps for Harris and Steyer for comment.
Editor's note: This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.