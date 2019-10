Details: A "well-placed military source" told Fox News that a "high value ISIS target" believed to be Baghdadi was "killed by U.S.-led forces in Idlib, Syria." A U.S. Army official "briefed on the results of the operation" told Newsweek that the person killed during the raid was Baghdadi.

The reports surfaced soon after President Trump posted a cryptic tweet at 9:23 p.m. saying something "very big has just happened!" and the White House said it would make a "major statement" on Sunday at 9 a.m.

Editor's note: This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.