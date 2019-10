Why it matters: Jeffrey made the statement to the House the same day that Trump lifted sanctions against Turkey after the nation agreed to a "permanent ceasefire" in Syria. Trump declared his decision to remove U.S. forces resulted in a "great outcome."

The big picture: During his testimony, Jeffrey also confirmed an earlier statement made by Defense Secretary Mark Esper that "over 100" militants from the Islamic State, or IS, had escaped and their whereabouts were unclear.

"We obviously had troops there, the mission was defeating ISIS, so if you remove those troops before that mission is complete, you have a problem — and we do have a problem right now," Jeffrey said.

Human rights group Amnesty International said last week that there is "damning evidence" of war crimes and other violations by Turkish forces and their allies, "launching unlawful deadly attacks in residential areas that have killed and injured civilians."

Turkey denies it has committed any war crimes, per Reuters.

What's next: Jeffrey told Congress the U.S. is looking at various options for working with the Syrian Democratic Forces on what kind of military coalition presence there would be in the northeast.

Go deeper: