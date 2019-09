WSJ writes: "Severely weakened by the five-year military campaign that forced it underground in March, the extremist group remains a potent threat after reverting to insurgency while seeking to inspire attacks globally."

What they're saying:

“O soldiers of Allah everywhere, know that what is coming is good…so the efforts must be redoubled and one’s best must be given in all aspects, whether in preaching or media or military or security,”

— Baghdadi

Of note: Identification of Baghdadi's voice is based off information provided by the monitoring group SITE Intelligence. Neither WSJ nor Axios have independently confirmed the voice belongs to the leader.

Baghdadi has avoided capture, but is believed to be hiding in desert spanning the Syria-Iraq border. There is a $25 million bounty on him.

Between the lines: News of the message comes as officials fear a conflict breakout in the region following attacks on Saudi-Arabian oil. The U.S. has accused Iran of carrying out the event.

