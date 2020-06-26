1 hour ago - Technology

Report: Amazon to pay $1 billion+ for self-driving tech firm Zoox

Ina Fried, author of Login

A Zoox self-driving test vehicle. Photo: Zoox

Amazon is expected to announce a deal as early as today to purchase self-driving vehicle technology provider Zoox for upwards of $1 billion, according to a report in The Information.

Why it matters: While Apple, Google and others have invested in self-driving technology, Amazon is the one whose core business could benefit the most, given how much the company spends to deliver goods to consumers.

Zoox CEO Aicha Evans told Axios earlier this year that the company was in talks with strategic partners and corporate investors about raising more money. The Wall Street Journal reported last month that Zoox and Amazon were in advanced talks.

Between the lines: Zoox has been by far the most ambitious self-driving tech company as it's been working on developing a fully integrated vehicle, not just the core autonomous technology.

  • Zoox planned from the beginning to develop the technology, build a car and operate a robotaxi service. Not even Waymo is trying to bite off that much (although Cruise is).
  • Developing a car costs billions of dollars, so Amazon will have to invest a lot more if it intends for Zoox to stay on that path.
  • It's unclear what exactly Amazon wants to do with Zoox's technology — use parts of its technology to apply to warehouse robots, delivery vehicles and other needs, or keep its whole project going.
  • Zoox has already raised about $1 billion in funding — and once was valued at $3.2 billion

Updated 4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 9:30 p.m. ET: 9,614,845 — Total deaths: 490,141 — Total recoveries — 4,812,121Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 9:30 p.m ET: 2,452,460 — Total deaths: 125,796 — Total recoveries: 663,562 — Total tested: 29,207,820Map.
  3. Federal response: White House coronavirus task force to hold first briefing in roughly two months.
  4. Public health: New guidance shows young people with obesity and other health conditions are at risk — CDC says there could be 10 times more U.S. coronavirus cases than reported.
  5. Science: Face masks can help control coronavirus spread.
  6. 2020 election: Biden says Trump is "worried about looking bad" with COVID tests.
  7. World: Coronavirus accelerates in Africa as economic damage deepens.
  8. 1 🐎 thing: Kentucky Derby rescheduled for September, will allow audience.
Orion Rummler
5 hours ago - Politics & Policy

White House coronavirus task force to hold first briefing in roughly two months

White House coronavirus task force coordinator Deborah Birx on May 22. Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

Vice President Mike Pence will hold an in-person White House coronavirus task force briefing on Friday, the first in roughly two months.

Why it matters: The coronavirus pandemic is getting dramatically worse in almost every corner of the U.S., Axios' Sam Baker and Andrew Witherspoon report.

Orion Rummler
5 hours ago - Politics & Policy

House Democrats pass police reform bill

Gwen Carr, racial justice activist and mother of Eric Garner, at a press conference with House Judiciary Chair Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.) in Foley Square on June 2. Carr endorsed the bill on Thursday. Photo: Scott Heins/Getty Images

The House passed Democrats' federal police reform bill by 236-181 on Thursday night.

Reality check: Democrats' proposed changes, which would be the biggest overhaul of federal policing laws in decades, face the threat of veto from the Trump administration.

