Report: Amazon to pay $1 billion+ for self-driving tech firm Zoox

Amazon is expected to announce a deal as early as today to purchase self-driving vehicle technology provider Zoox for upwards of $1 billion, according to a report in The Information.

Why it matters: While Apple, Google and others have invested in self-driving technology, Amazon is the one whose core business could benefit the most, given how much the company spends to deliver goods to consumers.

Zoox CEO Aicha Evans told Axios earlier this year that the company was in talks with strategic partners and corporate investors about raising more money. The Wall Street Journal reported last month that Zoox and Amazon were in advanced talks.

Between the lines: Zoox has been by far the most ambitious self-driving tech company as it's been working on developing a fully integrated vehicle, not just the core autonomous technology.