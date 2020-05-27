WSJ: Amazon in talks to buy self-driving tech company Zoox

Amazon is in advanced talks to buy Zoox, a developer of autonomous vehicle technology, the Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday night.

Why it matters: It's the latest move by the e-commerce giant, which appears to be building an electric, autonomous logistics operation through its investments in EV truck maker Rivian, self-driving tech company Aurora Innovation and now, potentially, Zoox, which had been planning to introduce a robo-taxi service.

The Journal cautioned that an agreement may be weeks away and the discussions could still fall apart.

Earlier, The Information reported that Zoox was considering a sale while continuing to look for additional funding.

The intrigue: Zoox has been intent on developing a robo-taxi service using a vehicle developed in-house, but it's unlikely Amazon wants to get into driverless ride-sharing.