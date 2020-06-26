Amazon jumps into self-driving taxis with purchase of Zoox
Photo: Patrick Pleul/picture alliance via Getty Images
Amazon is buying Zoox, a self-driving car startup, its biggest move yet into autonomous technology. Amazon is paying around $1.2 billion, according to a source familiar with the price.
Why it matters: While previous investments in electric truck manufacturer Rivian and self-driving tech company Aurora Innovation seemed focused on facilitating package delivery, Amazon made clear today it will help bring Zoox's ambitious robot-taxi plan to fruition.