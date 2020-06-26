1 hour ago - Technology

Amazon jumps into self-driving taxis with purchase of Zoox

Photo: Patrick Pleul/picture alliance via Getty Images

Amazon is buying Zoox, a self-driving car startup, its biggest move yet into autonomous technology. Amazon is paying around $1.2 billion, according to a source familiar with the price.

Why it matters: While previous investments in electric truck manufacturer Rivian and self-driving tech company Aurora Innovation seemed focused on facilitating package delivery, Amazon made clear today it will help bring Zoox's ambitious robot-taxi plan to fruition.

Ina Fried
11 hours ago - Technology

Report: Amazon to pay $1 billion+ for self-driving tech firm Zoox

A Zoox self-driving test vehicle. Photo: Zoox

Amazon is expected to announce a deal as early as today to purchase self-driving vehicle technology provider Zoox for upwards of $1 billion, according to a report in The Information.

Why it matters: While Apple, Google and others have invested in self-driving technology, Amazon is the one whose core business could benefit the most, given how much the company spends to deliver goods to consumers.

Marisa Fernandez
4 mins ago - Health

Florida reports massive single-day increase of 9,000 coronavirus cases

Data: Covid Tracking Project and Florida Department of Health; Chart: Axios Visuals

Florida on Friday reported nearly 9,000 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours totaling 122,960 cases.

Why it matters: The state is one of many that are experiencing a fresh surge of infections.

Marisa Fernandez
26 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Texas Gov. Abbott orders all bars to close due to coronavirus surge

Restaurnt in Austin, Texas. Photo: Dave Creaney/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) issued an executive order Friday for all bars to close by 12 p.m. today and that restaurants must decrease their capacity from 75% to 50% due to a surge in coronavirus cases.

Why it matters: Abbott's orders could signal a beginning of second wave re-closures by states.

