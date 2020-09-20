The positions of key GOP senators on replacing Ruth Bader Ginsburg

With President Trump planning to nominate his third Supreme Court justice nominee by next week, key Republican senators are indicating their stance on replacing the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg just over six weeks out from Election Day.

The big picture: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (Ky.) has vowed that "Trump’s nominee will receive a vote on the floor of the United States Senate." But Sen. Lisa Murkowski (Alaska) told Alaska Public Media, "I would not vote to confirm a Supreme Court nominee. We are 50 some days away from an election."

What else they're saying:

Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Lindsey Graham (S.C.) tweeted Saturday that he would support Trump "in any effort to move forward regarding the recent vacancy created by the passing of Justice Ginsburg." That was despite opposing confirming then-President Obama's Supreme Court nominee, Merrick Garland, because it was an election year.

Sen. Thom Tillis (N.C.), who also opposed Garland's 2016 nomination, said in a statement to outlets Saturday, "There is a clear choice on the future of the Supreme Court between the well-qualified and conservative jurist President Trump will nominate and I will support, and the liberal activist Joe Biden will nominate and Cal Cunningham will support, who will legislate radical, left-wing policies from the bench."

Sen. Susan Collins (Maine) said in a statement Saturday, "In fairness to the American people, who will either be re-electing the president or selecting a new one, the decision on a lifetime appointment to the Supreme Court should be made by the president who is elected on November 3."

Sen. Kelly Loeffler (Ga.) told Fox News Saturday, "The constitution allows this process to keep moving forward and the president has every right to nominate someone, and leader McConnell has said that we will have a vote on the Senate floor on this, and I completely support that. We need to bring forward a conservative justice. ... regardless of it being an election year."

Sen. Martha Sally (Ariz.) tweeted Friday, "This U.S. Senate should vote on President Trump's next nominee for the U.S. Supreme Court."

Sen. Joni Ernst (Iowa) told reporters in July, "[If] it is a lame-duck session, I would support going ahead with any hearings that we might have. And if it comes to an appointment prior to the end of the year, I would be supportive of that."

Sen. Chuck Grassley (Iowa) told reporters in July, "If I were chairman of the committee and this vacancy occurred, I would not have a hearing on it because that's what I promised the people in 2016."

