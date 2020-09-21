Cornyn: "Of course" Senate would confirm SCOTUS pick in lame-duck session if Biden wins

Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) told CNN on Monday that "of course" Senate Republicans would confirm President Trump's Supreme Court nominee in a lame-duck session even if Joe Biden wins the November election.

Why it matters: Democrats need only two more Republican senators to oppose voting on a Supreme Court nominee before the election to force Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) to hold a vote in the lame-duck session of Congress.

If Trump loses the election and Democrats take control of the Senate, there will be be enormous pressure on Republicans to defer to the incoming winners.

What they're saying: Asked whether the Senate would confirm a Trump nominee in a lame-duck session if Biden wins the presidency, Cornyn responded: "You mean while we're still in our term office, and President Trump is? Of course."

