Rep. Pramila Jayapal tests positive for COVID-19 after Capitol Hill siege

Rep. Pramila Jayapal. Photo: Mandel Ngan/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) announced early Tuesday that she's tested positive for COVID-19 "after being locked down" during last week's U.S. Capitol siege with several maskless Republicans who "mocked colleagues and staff who offered" face coverings.

Why it matters: Jayapal said in a statement that some of the Republicans she was in a room with refused to wear masks in a "crowded room" during a pandemic, "creating a superspreader event on top of a domestic terrorist attack."

  • The U.S. Capitol's attending physician reportedly has warned that lawmakers may have been exposed to someone infected with the coronavirus as they hid from a pro-Trump mob.
  • Many members of Congress are in age groups and other categories that put them at a higher risk of dying or suffering serious illness associated with the coronavirus.

What she's saying: Jayapal said she's isolating but she'll continue to work.

Editor's note: This a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

Axios
Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

  1. Heath: Study shows more evidence of long-term coronavirus symptoms.
  2. Vaccine: States open coronavirus vaccine "megasites" at stadiums, fairgrounds —Biden receives second dose of COVID-19 vaccine — Biden's plan to shake up vaccine distribution.
  3. Education: Colleges embrace on-campus classes despite COVID surges.
  4. Cities: Bloomberg to hold contest for cities to address pandemic.
  5. Politics: Capitol physician warns lawmakers may have been exposed to COVID while hiding from pro-Trump mob.
  6. Economy: Labor market recovery halted with few silver linings in sight.
Rebecca Falconer
Health

WHO warns world won't achieve coronavirus herd immunity in 2021

World Health Organization chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan. Photo: Fabrice Coffrini/AFP via Getty Images

World Health Organization chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan warned Monday herd immunity is unlikely to be achieved this year despite COVID-19 vaccines being rolled out.

The big picture: Mass coronavirus vaccinations are under way in the U.S. and across the world. Moderna said Monday its vaccine would provide immunity against the virus for at least a year. But Swaminathan told a briefing even if immunity "happens in a couple of pockets, in a few countries, it’s not going to protect people across the world in 2021. "It takes time to scale the production of doses," she said.

Orion Rummler
Politics & Policy

Biden receives second dose of COVID-19 vaccine

President-elect Joe Biden publicly received his second dose of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine on Monday in Newark, Delaware.

Why it matters: Biden's effort to bolster public confidence in the vaccine, which has been found by the FDA to be safe and 95% effective, comes after an alarming number of Americans polled in December said they would reject a vaccine.

