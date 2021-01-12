Rep. Pramila Jayapal tests positive for COVID-19 after Capitol Hill siege

Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) announced early Tuesday that she's tested positive for COVID-19 "after being locked down" during last week's U.S. Capitol siege with several maskless Republicans who "mocked colleagues and staff who offered" face coverings.

Why it matters: Jayapal said in a statement that some of the Republicans she was in a room with refused to wear masks in a "crowded room" during a pandemic, "creating a superspreader event on top of a domestic terrorist attack."

The U.S. Capitol's attending physician reportedly has warned that lawmakers may have been exposed to someone infected with the coronavirus as they hid from a pro-Trump mob.

Many members of Congress are in age groups and other categories that put them at a higher risk of dying or suffering serious illness associated with the coronavirus.

What she's saying: Jayapal said she's isolating but she'll continue to work.

