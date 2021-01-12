Rep. Pramila Jayapal tests positive for COVID-19 after Capitol Hill siege

Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?
Support safe, smart, REAL journalism. Sign up for our Axios AM & PM newsletters and get smarter, faster.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Denver news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Des Moines news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Tampa Bay news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay
Charlotte news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Rep. Pramila Jayapal. Photo: Mandel Ngan/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) announced early Tuesday that she's tested positive for COVID-19 "after being locked down" during last week's U.S. Capitol siege with several maskless Republicans who "mocked colleagues and staff who offered" face coverings.
Why it matters: Jayapal said in a statement that some of the Republicans she was in a room with refused to wear masks in a "crowded room" during a pandemic, "creating a superspreader event on top of a domestic terrorist attack."
- The U.S. Capitol's attending physician reportedly has warned that lawmakers may have been exposed to someone infected with the coronavirus as they hid from a pro-Trump mob.
- Many members of Congress are in age groups and other categories that put them at a higher risk of dying or suffering serious illness associated with the coronavirus.
What she's saying: Jayapal said she's isolating but she'll continue to work.
Editor's note: This a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.