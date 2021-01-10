Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Capitol physician warns lawmakers may have been exposed to COVID while hiding from mob

Pro-Trump rioters inside the Capitol Rotunda on Jan. 6. Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

The U.S. Capitol's attending physician reportedly warned lawmakers on Sunday that they may have been exposed to someone with a coronavirus infection as they hid from a pro-Trump mob breaching the building on Wednesday.

Why it matters: Many members of Congress are in age groups that put them at a higher risk of dying or suffering serious illness associated with COVID-19.

What they're saying: "Many members of the House community" may have been exposed while "in protective isolation in [a] room located in a large committee hearing space. The time in this room was several hours for some and briefer for others," Brian Monahan, the attending physician of Congress, wrote in an email to all members of Congress and staff.

  • He urged lawmakers to obtain rapid coronavirus tests next week and to "continue daily coronavirus risk reduction measures," including wearing masks, social distancing and tracking possible COVID symptoms.

Of note: A handful of Republican lawmakers apparently refused to wear blue surgical masks after being ushered into a secure location following the breach on the Capitol, per CNN video.

Go deeper

Orion Rummler
Updated Jan 7, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Capitol secured hours after mob breach

A protester sits in the Senate chamber on Jan. 6. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

The U.S. Capitol was secured hours after a mob supporting President Trump violently breached the building, causing a lockdown and evacuation of lawmakers, staff and reporters.

Where it stands: The Senate and House have reconvened to finish certifying President-elect Joe Biden’s win.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Mike Allen, author of AM
19 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Scoop: House increases security for lawmaker travel

Social media grab shows Sen. Lindsey Graham being escorted by security personnel Friday as Trump supporters berate him at Washington Reagan National Airport. Photo: Oreo Express via Reuters

After several lawmakers were hassled in airports, federal authorities on Saturday increased security for members of Congress when they travel to and from Washington through the inauguration, according to an internal memo obtained by Axios.

Why it matters: The unusual new safety measures reflect the increased incidents of angry Americans confronting lawmakers, and the hostile aftermath of Wednesday's siege of the U.S. Capitol.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Jim VandeHei
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Our new reality: Three Americas

A man takes a photo of broken windows near the rotunda in the early morning hours after the siege. Photo: Andrew Harnik/AP

The United States, torn apart by insurrection and mass misinformation, is witnessing a political and social realignment unfold in real time: We’re splitting into three Americas.

Why it matters: America, in its modern foundational components, is breaking into blue America, red America, and Trump America — all with distinct politics, social networks and media channels.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow