Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) denounced President Trump in a tweet Sunday for quoting Fox News contributor Robert Jeffress's comments that if Democrats were to remove him from office, it would cause a "civil war" from which the U.S. would never heal.

Why it matters: It is rare for a Republican to publicly criticize the president, who's maintained near-90% approval ratings among his own party throughout his presidency. Kinzinger is speaking as someone who previously served in the Air Force, and he's an Iraq War veteran.