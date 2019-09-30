Stories

GOP Rep. Kinzinger slams Trump for quoting pastor's civil war remarks

Reps. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill. prepares for television interviews in the Capitol on Friday, June 21
Rep. Adam Kinzinger in the Capitol in June. Photo: Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) denounced President Trump in a tweet Sunday for quoting Fox News contributor Robert Jeffress's comments that if Democrats were to remove him from office, it would cause a "civil war" from which the U.S. would never heal.

Why it matters: It is rare for a Republican to publicly criticize the president, who's maintained near-90% approval ratings among his own party throughout his presidency. Kinzinger is speaking as someone who previously served in the Air Force, and he's an Iraq War veteran.

Donald Trump