5 aides resign from Rep. Jeff Van Drew's office over expected GOP switch

Jeff Van Drew (D-NJ) speaks to members of the media outside a closed House Democrats organizational meeting at Longworth House Office Building November 28, 2018
Rep. Jeff Van Drew speaks with reporters in Washington, D.C. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

Five staffers serving freshman Rep. Jeff Van Drew (D-N.J.) resigned in a letter Sunday ahead of his expected switch to the Republican Party over the impeachment inquiry.

Driving the news: Drew, a moderate Democrat, said this month he planned to oppose articles of impeachment against President Trump. On Saturday, a White House official told Axios' Jonathan Swan Drew planned to switch parties over the matter.

Read the resignation letter:

