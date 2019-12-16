Five staffers serving freshman Rep. Jeff Van Drew (D-N.J.) resigned in a letter Sunday ahead of his expected switch to the Republican Party over the impeachment inquiry.

Driving the news: Drew, a moderate Democrat, said this month he planned to oppose articles of impeachment against President Trump. On Saturday, a White House official told Axios' Jonathan Swan Drew planned to switch parties over the matter.

Read the resignation letter:

