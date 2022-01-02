Sign up for our daily briefing

Scoop: Reid to lie in state week of Jan. 10

Hans Nichols

The late Sen. Harry Reid. Photo: Photo": Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

Congressional leaders and the family of late Sen. Harry Reid (D-Nev.) are finalizing details to have the former majority leader lie in state in the Capitol Rotunda during the week of Jan. 10, a person familiar with the matter tells Axios.

Why it matters: The honor is accorded to Americans who've served their country in an official capacity. Just weeks ago, it was conferred on another Senate majority leader, the late Sen. Bob Dole (R-Kan.).

  • It serves as a formal opportunity for Washington — including members of Congress and often the sitting president — to pay their respects to the deceased.
  • It also allows reflection on his or her life and the policy changes they ushered into law.

Driving the news: Reid, 82, died on Dec. 28.

  • His death "following a courageous, four-year battle with pancreatic cancer," his wife, Landra Reid, announced.
  • Barack Obama credited Reid with encouraging him to run for president, as well as passing his signature Affordable Care Act.

The big picture: Both chambers of Congress need to agree to a joint resolution to accord the honor, as well as work with military officials on some of the logistics.

  • Aides to top Senate and House leaders did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
  • The last president to lie in state in the Rotunda was George Herbert Walker Bush. He did so in December 2018.
  • In 2020, former associate Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg lay in state in Statuary Hall, between the Rotunda and House floor.

Editor's note: This story has been corrected to note that George H.W. Bush was the last president to lie in state, not Gerald R. Ford.

Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Senate Dems, Biden resume Manchin chase to salvage BBB

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The Senate Democratic Caucus sees salvaging the $1.75 trillion Build Back Better package as key to boosting the party’s chances in this fall's midterms, especially as President Biden’s popularity sags in the polls.

Why it matters: The White House isn't the only one still courting Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) or his all-important vote.

Ivana Saric
Updated 4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Poll: Americans increasingly justifying political violence

Photo: Graeme Sloan/Bloomberg via Getty Images

About 1 in 3 Americans believe that "violence against the government can at times be justified," a year out from the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, a poll by the Washington Post and the University of Maryland out Saturday found.

Why it matters: It's the largest share of respondents to hold that view in similar polls in the last two decades, according to the Post, which said the findings "offer a window into the country’s psyche at a tumultuous period in American history."

Axios
Updated 4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

  1. Health: Fauci: CDC considering COVID test requirement as part of isolation recommendation — 91 cruise ships under CDC investigation following outbreaks — Rapid test companies lobby for Medicare coverage.
  2. Politics: FAA warns travelers of additional canceled flights amid Omicron surge — Trump surgeon general slams new CDC guidelines on isolation
  3. Sports: NBA cuts isolation time for some players who test positive.
  4. States: Omicron threatens New Year's gym surge — Federal court denies Oklahoma's attempt to block Pentagon vaccine mandate — D.C. has highest rate of infection in the U.S., report says.
  5. World: South Africa eases COVID restrictions, says Omicron peak has passed — COVAX head: Focusing solely on boosters is a "dangerous mistake" — Israel approves 4th COVID vaccine dose for the immunocompromised
  6. Variant tracker
