In photos: Bob Dole honored at U.S. Capitol

The casket of former Sen. Bob Dole in the Capitol on Dec. 9.

President Biden, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and other lawmakers on Thursday honored Sen. Bob Dole, who laid in state at the U.S. Capitol after passing away Sunday at the age of 98.

What they're saying: "He, too, was a giant of our history. That's not hyperbole," President Biden after quoting Martin Luther King Jr. and Thomas Jefferson at the congressional tribute ceremony. "Bob belongs here."

  • "We didn't agree on everything but I always admired and respected him and his willingness to work with anyone," Biden said.
  • "The real engine behind Bob's 98 remarkable years was his love," McConnell said. "His love for Elizabeth, and for Robin, for public service, for Kansas and for America. Today we honor the amazing life that love created."
In photos:
Dole's casket being carried into the Capitol on Dec. 9. Photo: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Elizabeth Dole, the wife of Bob Dole, being escorted in the Capitol on Dec. 9. Photo: Mandel Ngan/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
First lady Jill Biden and President Biden in the Capitol on Dec. 9. Photo: Jonathan Ernst-Pool/Getty Images
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) speaking in the Capitol on Dec. 9. Photo: Jonathan Ernst-Pool/Getty Images
Second gentleman Doug Emhoff and Vice President Harris in the Capitol on Dec. 9. Photo: Shawn Thew/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

