Bipartisan tributes flood in for "giant of the Senate" Bob Dole

Republican and Democratic politicians, including former Senate colleagues, are sharing condolences and memories commemorating the life of Bob Dole, who passed away at 98 on Sunday morning.

The big picture: Dole, the Republican presidential nominee in 1996, was the longest serving Republican leader in the Senate until 2018, when current Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell surpassed his record,

What former colleagues are saying: Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) recalled that Dole had taken him, "under his wing" when he first arrived in the Senate, calling the former senator a "best friend & mentor."

Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.) called Dole a "giant of the Senate," adding that his memories of working alongside him are some of his fondest in the Senate.

"Bob Dole served his country with courage on the battlefield, and with dignity in the Senate. Jane and I send our condolences to his family," Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) tweeted.

What other current and former lawmakers are saying: "Senator Bob Dole was a truly great man who lived an extraordinary life of service to America and he will be deeply missed by all of us who had the privilege to know him," former Vice President Mike Pence tweeted.