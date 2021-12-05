Sign up for our daily briefing

Former Sen. Bob Dole dies

Former Sen. Bob Dole in 2019. Photo: Tom Brenner/Getty Images

Former Kansas Sen. Bob Dole passed away Sunday morning at the age of 98, the Elizabeth Dole Foundation announced in a statement.

Driving the news: Dole, a revered figure in U.S. politics and the Republican presidential nominee in 1996, served in the Senate for 27 years, including 11 years as GOP leader. Earlier this year he revealed he had been diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer.

What they're saying: "It is with heavy hearts we announce that Senator Robert Joseph Dole died early this morning in his sleep," the statement read.

  • "At his death, at age 98, he had served the United States of America faithfully for 79 years."
  • A spokesperson for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced flags would be lowered to half-staff at the Capitol to honor Dole's passing.

The big picture: Dole, a World War II veteran, was the longest serving Republican leader in the Senate until 2018, when current Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell surpassed his record, per the New York Times.

  • President Biden paid a personal visit to Dole last February after his cancer diagnosis, and the White House described Dole as a "close friend" of Biden, per AP.
  • Earlier this summer Dole spoke about the 2020 election, stating that while he had supported Trump, Biden had won fairly.
  • During his varied political career, Dole ran for president three times, in 1980, 1988 and 1996, when at last he clinched the nomination but was defeated by Bill Clinton. He was the last WWII veteran to win his party's nomination for president, per the Times.
  • He was also President Gerald Ford's vice presidential running mate in 1976.
  • Dole endorsed Donald Trump in 2016 and was the only former Republican presidential nominee to attend the GOP convention that year, the Times wrote.
In Photos
Bob Dole salutes the casket of the late former President George H.W. Bush in 2018. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Former President Obama chats with Dole. Photo: Bill O'Leary/TWP Location: Washington, D.C.
House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi kisses former Senate Majority Leader Bob Dole after he received the Congressional Gold Medal in 2017. Photo: Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Ivana Saric
7 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Bipartisan tributes flood in for "giant of the Senate" Bob Dole

Republican presidential candidate Bob Dole, left, and Sen. Chuck Grassle (R-Iowa) look out into the crowd at a "Dole for President" rally at Hy-Vee Foods corporate office in Des Moines on April 13. Photo: J. DAVID AKE/AFP via Getty Images

Republican and Democratic politicians, including former Senate colleagues, are sharing condolences and memories commemorating the life of Bob Dole, who passed away at 98 on Sunday morning.

The big picture: Dole, the Republican presidential nominee in 1996, was the longest serving Republican leader in the Senate until 2018, when current Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell surpassed his record,

Erica Pandey, author of What's Next
5 hours ago - Economy & Business

Movie theaters go out of style

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Vaccination rates are going up, people are going out to restaurants again — although the new COVID variant may get in the way — but they still aren't rushing back to the movies.

By the numbers: Some 49% of pre-pandemic moviegoers are no longer hitting theaters, according to a study from the film research company The Quorum, as reported by the New York Times.

Caitlin Owens
5 hours ago - Health

Vaccine mandates lose steam in the U.S. while Europe doubles down

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

European countries are doubling down on pressure campaigns to get people vaccinated just as Republicans continue to wage war — often successfully — against vaccine mandates in the U.S.

Why it matters: The starkly different approaches create a sharp contrast between the regions' approaches to vaccination, even as the Omicron variant rapidly spreads around the world.

