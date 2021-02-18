Sign up for our daily briefing

Bob Dole diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer

Bob Dole stands up out of his wheelchair and salutes the casket of George H.W. Bush as he lies in state in the U.S. Capitol in 2018. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Former Senate Republican Leader Bob Dole, 97, announced Thursday that he has been diagnosed with stage four lung cancer.

The big picture: Dole served in the U.S. Senate for 27 years, including 11 years as as GOP leader, before retiring in 1996. He unsuccessfully ran for vice president on President Gerald Ford's ticket in 1976, and for president in 1980, 1988 and 1996. Dole clinched the Republican nomination in 1996 but was ultimately defeated in the general election by Bill Clinton.

What they're saying: "Recently, I was diagnosed with stage four lung cancer. My first treatment will begin on Monday. While I certainly have some hurdles ahead, I also know that I join millions of Americans who face significant health challenges of their own," Dole said in a statement.

Go deeper: Watch Dole stand up from his wheelchair and salute the casket of George H.W. Bush

Go deeper

Ben Geman, author of Generate
2 hours ago - Energy & Environment

What's next in the Texas power crisis

Satellite image of the Houston area. Courtesy of the Colorado School of Mines.

A Feb. 16 satellite image above of Houston-area power outages (shown in red and explained here) gets to the immense scale of the Texas-wide crisis.

Why it matters: It's a human tragedy that's also quickly reaching Beltway energy discussions and responses and jostling oil markets.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
3 hours ago - Economy & Business

Why January's blowout retail sales report matters

Data: Investing.com; Chart: Axios Visuals

January's U.S. retail sales report showed a 5.3% gain, the third-largest month-over-month increase on record, trailing only the booming numbers seen in June and July, as states opened up after nationwide shutdowns because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Between the lines: January's big number was more impressive because it was 7.4% higher than in January 2020, whereas on a year-over-year basis both June and July's reports were below their commensurate 2020 figures.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
3 hours ago - Economy & Business

Global debt soars to 356% of GDP

Reproduced from The Institute of International Finance; Chart: Axios Visuals

The world's debt-to-GDP ratio rose to 356% in 2020, a new report from the Institute of International Finance finds, up 35 percentage points from where it stood in 2019, as countries saw their economies shrink and issued an ocean of debt to stay afloat.

Why it matters: The increase brings numerous countries, including the U.S., to extreme debt levels, well beyond what economists have called untenable in the past.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow