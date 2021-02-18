Bob Dole diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer

Sign up for our daily briefing
Bob Dole stands up out of his wheelchair and salutes the casket of George H.W. Bush as he lies in state in the U.S. Capitol in 2018. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Former Senate Republican Leader Bob Dole, 97, announced Thursday that he has been diagnosed with stage four lung cancer.
The big picture: Dole served in the U.S. Senate for 27 years, including 11 years as as GOP leader, before retiring in 1996. He unsuccessfully ran for vice president on President Gerald Ford's ticket in 1976, and for president in 1980, 1988 and 1996. Dole clinched the Republican nomination in 1996 but was ultimately defeated in the general election by Bill Clinton.
What they're saying: "Recently, I was diagnosed with stage four lung cancer. My first treatment will begin on Monday. While I certainly have some hurdles ahead, I also know that I join millions of Americans who face significant health challenges of their own," Dole said in a statement.
