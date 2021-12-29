Former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid (D-Nevada) died at 82 Tuesday night "following a courageous, four-year battle with pancreatic cancer," his wife, Landra Reid announced in a statement released to media.

Why it matters: The influential politician was Senate majority leader from 2007 to 2015, and served in Congress for more than three decades.

In his years of service, Reid played key roles in passing the Affordable Care Act, advocating land conservation and reforming financial regulation after the Great Recession.

As majority leader, he also led the Senate in eliminating the 60-vote majority needed to vote on most presidential nominees, according to BuzzFeed.

What they're saying: "He was tough-as-nails strong, but caring and compassionate," Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) confirmed said in a statement

"He was a boxer who came from humble origins, but he never forgot where he came from and used those boxing instincts to fearlessly fight those who were hurting the poor and the middle class."

"He's gone but he will walk by the sides of many of us in the Senate every single day," Schumer added.

Between the lines: Though he wasn't without controversy, the Democrat and stalwart Obama ally "helped Nevada punch above its weight on the national political stage," the Nevada Independent writes.

Background: Reid was born in an impoverished Nevada town in 1939 and grew up with little means.

He became an amateur boxer in high school and graduated from Utah State University before pursuing a law degree at George Washington University.

Reid worked as a Capitol police officer at night to help pay the bills, per the Independent.

After law school, he worked as a city attorney before turning to state politics and successfully running for office in the Nevada Assembly, which positioned him to later campaign for a seat in Congress.

In 2018, he underwent surgery for pancreatic cancer. He was declared cancer-free last summer.

For the record: When asked last year whether Democrats will eliminate the filibuster, Reid told CNN that it's "not a question of if it's going to be gone, it's only when it's going to be gone."

Editor's note: This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.