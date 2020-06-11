1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid says he's cancer free

Harry Reid. Photo: David Becker/Getty Images

Former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid (D-Nev.) told the Washington Post in an interview on Thursday that he is in "complete remission" after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in May 2018.

Why it matters: Prior to undergoing an experimental treatment, the 80-year-old admitted that his prognosis was bleak and even told the New York Times in an interview published in January 2019, "As soon as you discover you have something on your pancreas, you’re dead."

  • Reid was one of four people who joined UCLA cancer specialist Patrick Soon-Shiong's clinical study for cancer patients who had essentially run out of options, according to the Post.
  • Soon-Shiong credits the treatment regimen Reid underwent with saving his life: “Consider the senator the first astronaut to the new universe."

What they're saying: “I wasn’t willing to acknowledge that I was about to get hit by the Grim Reaper," Reid told the Post about his experience suffering from cancer last summer. "There’s no comparison to how I feel — I feel good. I’m alive. ... The simple fact that you have cancer doesn’t mean you quit.”

Editor’s note: This post has been corrected to show that Reid was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in May 2018 (not November 2018).

Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian
21 mins ago - World

Zoom confirms Beijing asked it to suspend activists for Tiananmen Square meetings

A man displays an image of the Tiananmen crackdown during a vigil remembrance in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong. Photo: Miguel Candela/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

U.S. video conferencing company Zoom issued a statement on Thursday acknowledging that the Chinese government requested that it suspend the accounts of several U.S.- and Hong Kong-based Chinese activists for holding events commemorating the anniversary of the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre.

The big picture: Zoom claims that it only took action because the Chinese government informed the company that "this activity is illegal in China" and that meeting metadata showed "a significant number of mainland China participants." Zoom said it does not have the ability to block participants from a certain country, and so it made the decision to end some of the meetings and suspend the host accounts.

Axios
Updated 25 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 6 p.m. ET: 7,448,476 — Total deaths: 418,563 — Total recoveries — 3,516,037Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 6 p.m. ET: 2,016,630 — Total deaths: 113,652 — Total recoveries: 538,645 — Total tested: 21,888,068Map.
  3. Public health: Single cells could hide the answer to how to fight coronavirusRetracted coronavirus studies are threatening trust in scientific data.
  4. World: Why Vietnam may be the pandemic’s biggest success story.
  5. 2020 election: Biden releases plan for jump-starting the economy Trump to hold first campaign rally since pandemic began.
  6. Economy: The S&P 500 plunged 6%, the worst decline for the index since March.
Dave Lawler
1 hour ago - World

Vietnam could be a rare winner from the coronavirus pandemic

Hanoi in March. Photo: Linh Pham/Getty Images

It’s hard to say which is more remarkable: that Vietnam has recorded zero COVID-19 deaths despite a population of 96 million, or that the communist government expects the economy to grow by 5% this year during a massive global recession.

Why it matters: Both numbers deserve some scrutiny, but there’s no evidence a major outbreak is being covered up, and the bullishness about Vietnam’s economy is shared by the IMF and World Bank (though their growth estimates are lower). The southeast Asian country may ultimately be the pandemic’s biggest success story.

