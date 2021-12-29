Political heavyweights remember "one of a kind" Harry Reid

Sign up for our daily briefing
Former Sen. Harry Reid tafter voting on the first day of early voting for the upcoming Nevada Democratic presidential caucusin Las Vegas, Nevada, in February 2020. Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images
Former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid (D-Nev.) was hailed on Tuesday for his "honesty" by former Speaker John Boehner (R-Ohio) — who praised his old political rival for being "a fighter until the end."
The big picture: Boehner's tribute to his friend was one of many from past and present officeholders of both parties, including former President Obama, following Reid's death on Tuesday at age 82.
What they're saying:
Obama said in a statement, "You were a great leader in the Senate, and early on you were more generous to me than I had any right to expect. I wouldn’t have been president had it not been for your encouragement and support, and I wouldn’t have got most of what I got done without your skill and determination."
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) released a statement saying, "He was tough-as-nails strong, but caring and compassionate. ... He's gone but he will walk by the sides of many of us in the Senate every single day."
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg tweeted, "Harry Reid was one of a kind. He was extraordinarily effective and indefatigable in his work to make life better for all Americans - and a generous source of advice and encouragement to me and countless others. He will be greatly missed, across Nevada and throughout America."
Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak (D) said in a statement, "To say Harry Reid was a giant doesn't fully encapsulate all that he accomplished on behalf of the state of Nevada and for Nevada families; there will never be another leader quite like Senator Reid."
Editor's note: This a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.