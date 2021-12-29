Sign up for our daily briefing

Political heavyweights remember "one of a kind" Harry Reid

Rebecca Falconer

Former Sen. Harry Reid tafter voting on the first day of early voting for the upcoming Nevada Democratic presidential caucusin Las Vegas, Nevada, in February 2020. Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid (D-Nev.) was hailed on Tuesday for his "honesty" by former Speaker John Boehner (R-Ohio) — who praised his old political rival for being "a fighter until the end."

The big picture: Boehner's tribute to his friend was one of many from past and present officeholders of both parties, including former President Obama, following Reid's death on Tuesday at age 82.

A tweet previously embedded here has been deleted or was tweeted from an account that has been suspended or deleted.
What they're saying:

Obama said in a statement, "You were a great leader in the Senate, and early on you were more generous to me than I had any right to expect. I wouldn’t have been president had it not been for your encouragement and support, and I wouldn’t have got most of what I got done without your skill and determination."

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) released a statement saying, "He was tough-as-nails strong, but caring and compassionate. ... He's gone but he will walk by the sides of many of us in the Senate every single day."

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg tweeted, "Harry Reid was one of a kind. He was extraordinarily effective and indefatigable in his work to make life better for all Americans - and a generous source of advice and encouragement to me and countless others. He will be greatly missed, across Nevada and throughout America."

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak (D) said in a statement, "To say Harry Reid was a giant doesn't fully encapsulate all that he accomplished on behalf of the state of Nevada and for Nevada families; there will never be another leader quite like Senator Reid."

Editor's note: This a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

Go deeper

Shawna Chen
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid dies at 82

Photo: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid (D-Nevada) died at 82 Tuesday night "following a courageous, four-year battle with pancreatic cancer," his wife, Landra Reid announced in a statement released to media.

The big picture: The influential politician was Senate majority leader from 2007 to 2015, and served in Congress for more than three decades.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios

  1. Health: CDC slashes estimate of Omicron case prevalence — Over 85 cruise ships under CDC investigation following COVID outbreaks
  2. Politics: "We have more work to do" on COVID testing capacity, Biden says
  3. NBA cuts isolation time for some players who test positive.
  4. States: D.C. has highest rate of COVID-19 infection in the U.S., report says — NYC schools to reopen with huge COVID testing boost
  5. World: India authorizes 2 COVID vaccines — Delta says flight to Shanghai turned back due to COVID rules
  6. Variant tracker: Where different strains are spreading.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
TuAnh Dam
3 hours ago - Sports

NFL legend John Madden dies at 85

John Madden. Photo: Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

John Madden, the legendary football coach and broadcaster, died unexpectedly on Tuesday morning, the NFL announced. He was 85.

The big picture: Madden was a Super Bowl-winning coach, renowned football analyst for CBS, FOX, ABC and NBC and the face of Madden NFL, a video game which he endorsed and helped create.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow

