Biden mourns "great Senate Majority Leader" Harry Reid

Axios

Then-Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid (D-NV) (L) and then-Vice President Joe Biden at a December 2016 event on Capitol Hill . Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

President Joe Biden praised former Sen. Harry Reid (D-Nev.), who died on Tuesday at age 82, for being one of the "all-time great Senate Majority Leaders."

What he's saying: Biden noted in a statement that "for Harry, it wasn't about power for power’s sake. It was about the power to do right for the people."

  • During the two decades he and Reid served in the Senate, and the eight years they worked together when he was vice president, "Harry met the marker for what I’ve always believed is the most important thing by which you can measure a person — their action and their word," Biden said.
  • "If Harry said he would do something, he did it. If he gave you his word, you could bank on it. That’s how he got things done for the good of the country for decades," the president added.
"Under his watch as Senate Majority Leader, Harry helped pass the Recovery Act to prevent another Great Depression. He helped rescue the American auto industry. He helped pass the Affordable Care Act and Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform, ended Don’t Ask Don’t Tell, and ratified the New Start Treaty."
— President Biden

Rebecca Falconer
Dec 27, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Harris: U.S. democracy role model status at risk over voting rights law

Vice President Kamala Harris during an event at the U.S. Treasury Department in Washington, D.C., this month. Photo: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Vice President Kamala Harris told CBS News in an interview broadcast Sunday that the U.S. standing as a global role model would be under threat if voting rights legislation failed to pass.

What she's saying: "[P]eople around the world watch what we do as America, because we have held ourselves out to be a model of the efficacy of the ability of a democracy to coexist with an economic strength and power," Harris told CBS' "Face the Nation."

Rebecca Falconer
Dec 27, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Rep. Jayapal urges Biden to use executive action to deliver spending plan

Rep. Pramila Jayapal at an October hearing on Capitol Hill. Photo: Michael Reynolds/EPA/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) called on President Biden on Sunday to "use executive action" to deliver his signature climate and social policy legislation that's stalling in the Senate, after Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) rejected the plan.

What they're saying: "Taking executive action will also make clear to those who hinder Build Back Better that the White House and Democrats will deliver for Americans," wrote Jayapal, chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, in a Washington Post op-ed.

Shawna Chen
Updated 56 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid dies at 82

Photo: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid (D-Nevada) died at 82 Tuesday "following a courageous, four-year battle with pancreatic cancer," his wife, Landra Reid announced.

The big picture: The influential politician was Senate majority leader from 2007 to 2015, and served in Congress for more than three decades. Both President Biden and former President Obama said Reid was a "great" Senate leader.

